NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters highlights: Two late strike help NorthEast secure 2-1 win
NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters highlights: NorthEast United FC will look to break their winless jinx at home when they host Kerala Blasters
NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters highlights: Two goals in stoppage time help NorthEast United secure a 2-1 victory over Kerala Blasters. Bartholomew Ogbeche scored the first goal for the hosts from the penalty spot in the 91st minute of the match. The goal was then followed by Juan Mascia’s wonder strike in the 94th minute as the ball went straight over Dheeraj Singh’s head. Matej Poplatnik had given Kerala Blasters the lead, but the visitors defence fell apart right at the dying moments of the match.
Live Blog
NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters highlights:
GAME OVER
Two GOALS in STOPPAGE TIME help NorthEast United secure a 2-1 victory over Kerala Blasters. Bartholomew Ogbeche scored it from the PENALTY SPOT in the 91st minute, which was followed by Juan Mascia's SCREAMER in the 94th minute. FT: NEU 2-1 KER
Juan Mascia gives NEU the lead
GOAL! An absolute TURNAROUND as NorthEast United score two GOALS in the stoppage time. A well struck volley by Juan Mascia beats Dheeraj Singh as the home side has scored the match winner.
90+3' NorthEast equalises
NorthEast United get a chance to find an EQUALISER right in the stoppage time. Sandeep Jhingan takes down a player inside the box as the referee points at the PENALTY SPOT. Bartholomew Ogbeche kicks it inside the right-hand corner of the goal as the hosts finally level the scoreline.
84' FREEKICK
FREEKICK for NorthEast United from a dangerous position. The ball is placed centimeteres away from the box as Dheeraj Singh builds a wall to avoid any chance of goal. Keegan Pereira steps up for the SET PIECE but his curling shot goes wide of the goalpost.
NorthEast United trailing by 1 GOAL
With 10 minutes remaining, NorthEast United are still trailing by 1-goal. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters make another substitution as Seiminlen Doungel makes way for Lalruatthara.
76' GOAAAAALLLL!
GOAL! Matej Poplatnik heads into the net from a corner. Pin point delivery from Zakeer's corner and squeezes it past Ogbeche and Pawan at the near post! Kerala have the lead. NEU 0-1 KER
Substitutions
Zakeer comes on for Samad, Keegan replaces Robert. Narzary makes way for Vineeth. Meanwhile, a yellow card for Seiminlen Doungel as Kizito's corner goes straight into Pawan's arms. NEU 0-0 KER
Lucky escape
Second half resumes and Lakic-Pesic has a kucy escape as the ref does not hand him a second yellow. NEU 0-0 KER
Second Half resumes
Final 45 to come up. This time Kerala begin proceedings? Will we have a change in the scoreline?
Halftime!
1 min of added time comes to an end. At the end of first half at Guwahati- It was a strange half where both the teams played defensively and did not make much of their chances! NEU 0-0 KER
37' Hits the post
Halicharan Narzary hits the post with the outstep and squanders the reboud- huge moment in the game. The goalkeeper was charging at Narzary but he manges to flick it over but hits the woodwork! NEU 0-0 KER
25'
Fantastic tackle! Corner was quickly taken, Lalthathanga Khawlhring puts a lovely through ball for Federico Gallego. He passes it to Mislav Komorski who shoots on goal but Krcmarevic blocks the shot. NEU 0-0 KER
16' MISS
WHAT A MISS! Brilliant cross by Narzary for Doungel but the latter cannot keep his header from close range on target. Doungel has made a mess of it. Remember Kerala have scored 22 % goals from crosses. NEU 0-0 KER
Dheeraj Singh in action
India's U17 World Cup Star Dheeraj Singh is in the action straight away - makes a fantastic save! It was a direct header on goal by Ogbeche but Singh makes himself big. NEU 0-0 KER
KICK OFF
National anthems and pre match rituals are done with. North East in red while Kerala are in yellow. Who will win today's encounter? Lets Play- NEUFC begin proceedings. NEU 0-0 KER
Hello and welcome to our live blog for todays match between NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters. NorthEast United will look to break their winless jinx at home while Kerala will want to win crucial away points. Who will win today's encounter? Lets wait and see.
