ISL 2018, NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC: NEUFC settle for 1-1 draw against Bengaluru at home

NorthEast United FC found out why it is dangerous to write off Bengaluru FC as the Blue Tigers snatched a point away from home and draw 1-1 against NEUFC at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. Chencho Gyeltshen’s sublime header in the dying minutes of the match helped BFC level the score after Federico Gallego broke the deadlock in the 64th min.
The match was dubbed as NEUFC’s toughest test of this Indian Super League season. However, at the end t was a dull draw. Bengaluru FC continues to remain unbeaten in nine matches, winning seven of them, including six on the trot to occupy the top spot in the points table.
Match 49 | 05 Dec 2018
Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
NorthEast United FC
- 64’ Federico Gallego
Bengaluru FC
- 90’ Chencho Gyeltshen
Full time!
FULL TIME! Frustration for NorthEast as they almost pulled of a win but have to settle for a draw. Chencho's header helps Bengaluru bag a point in the dying minutes. NEU 1-1 BEN
Time added on! GOAL
5 mins of time added on. Change for BFC as Nishu Kumar makes way for Kean Lewis. And a goal for BFC in the best possible time. It was a freekick, measured and finally, Chencho Gyeltshen gets his goal with a sublime header. NEU 1-0 BEN
Substitutions:
Nishu Kumar makes way for Kean Lewis. Three changes for NEUFC: Federico Gallego out for Juan Mascia. Redeem Tlang out for Gurwinder Singh. Provat Lakra out for Reagan Singh.
GOAL!
Federico Gallego breaks the deadlock in the 64 th min. NorthEast United FC are in the lead. Celebrations all round the stadium. Can we see another one? NEU 1-0 BEN
Second half begins
Second half resumes. NorthEast United FC will attack from left to right in the second half. Will we see a goal? Let's see. NEU 0-0 BEN
Half Time!
1 minute has been added on as stoppage time at the end of the first half. The referee blows the whistle and the first half comes to an end. NEU 0-0 BEN
20'
20 mins into the match and no change in the scoreline. NorthEast have missed one chance in front of goal NEU 0-0 BEN
11' SAVE!
Fantastic goalkeeping by Gurpreet to stop Tlang. First, it was Puitea who played it through to Redeem Tlang. He prods the ball towards the goal but is denied. Lucky escape this.
Kick Off!
Pre-match rituals and National Anthems are done with. Bartholomew Ogbeche wins the toss and Bengaluru begin proceedings. Let's Play! NEU 0-0 BFC
Bengaluru FC XI
NorthEast United Playing XI
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live blog of NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC. The home side have not exactly been in good form at home. They have registered one win in their four matches at home. Bengaluru have maintained a 100 per cent record away from home. Who will win tonight's match? Stay tuned for live updates.