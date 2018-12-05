ISL 2018, NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC: NEUFC settle for 1-1 draw against Bengaluru at home

NorthEast United FC found out why it is dangerous to write off Bengaluru FC as the Blue Tigers snatched a point away from home and draw 1-1 against NEUFC at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. Chencho Gyeltshen’s sublime header in the dying minutes of the match helped BFC level the score after Federico Gallego broke the deadlock in the 64th min.

The match was dubbed as NEUFC’s toughest test of this Indian Super League season. However, at the end t was a dull draw. Bengaluru FC continues to remain unbeaten in nine matches, winning seven of them, including six on the trot to occupy the top spot in the points table.

FT Match 49 | 05 Dec 2018 Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati Match Details NorthEast United FC 1 64’ Federico Gallego 1 Bengaluru FC 90’ Chencho Gyeltshen Match Center