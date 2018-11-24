ISL 2018, Mumbai City FC vs ATK: Mumbai, ATK play out tame draw

ISL 2018, Mumbai City FC vs ATK: Match 38 of the ISL between Mumbai City FC and ATK at Andheri Sports Complex turned out to be a tame draw as both the sides failed to break the deadlock. Both the teams played out a cagey affair as the first half saw only one shot on target. The second half saw a much improved performance as both teams tried hard to score a goal. In the end both teams had to settle with a point.

Live Blog Mumbai City FC vs ATK: Highlights Full time! Full time! And the match ends in a draw. Quite a few cards in the match but no change in the scoreline. MUM 0-0 KOL 86' Raynier goes on a probing run before feeding the ball to Pranjal, who skips past one defender before losing out to Gerson on the edge of the box. MUM 0-0 KOL 75' Close Shave Seems like we are finally getting a move on. The first real piece of action for Arindam as he pushes over a bullet of a shot from Subhashish from long range. MUM 0-0 ATK Substitutions: Komal Thatal makes way for Jayesh Rane. Milan Singh is replaced by Raynier Fernandes. Anwar Ali is changed. Pranjal Bhumij comes in, Meanwhile, a yellow card for Anwar Ali. MUM 0-0 KOL 60' An hour up at the Andheri Sports Complex and the game is yet to find some life. Neither goalkeeper’s been really worked, with flashes of brilliance from Komal and Everton in the second half. MUM 0-0 KOL 49' Chance Second half resumes! Will we see a goal ? And an early chance. Arnold Issoko to Rafael Bastos. Bastos heads it to Paulo Machado who does not waste time but shoots. Vieira defends and puts it out for a corner. No harm done. Half Time! Half Time! The referee blows the whistle and first 45 mins comes to a close. No change in the scoreline. A strange half where both teams fought in the midfield but did not go for the final kill. MUM 0-0 KOL 39' Nearing the end of first half and still no change in the scoreline. neither side is yet to threaten with purpose. Will we see a goal before half-time? MUM 0-0 KOL. 30' No clear chances- Just past the half an hour mark and it has been a cagey affair. Both sides showing intent but have nothing to show for their efforts. MUM 0-0 KOL 20' All the passing and movement is in the midfield. Both teams quite happy with nil-nil. Both teams looking to create an opening up front but nothing substantial so far. MUM 0-0 KOL 10' corner ATK on the attack- Everton Santos with the ball, passes to Balwant Singh. Singh flicks on the ball to Vieira which takes a deflection and goes out for a corner.But no harm done. MUM 0-0 KOL 5' Shot on Target And we have an early shot on target as Manuel Lanzarote takes the free kick from 30-yards out. However, it a tame effort and the keeper collects it with ease. MUM 0-0 KOL KICK OFF! Pre match rituals and national athems are done with. We are gearing up for live action. ATK in their red & white jersey while Mumbai are in Blue. Mumbai City FC win toss. They will attack from left to right. ATK get us underway. Mumbai City FC vs ATK .@MumbaiCityFC make one change from their last match while Gerson Vieira, Everton Santos and @Balwant_Singh17 all start for @ATKFC against their former side!



LIVE updates: https://t.co/26AQsEJP4S#HeroISL #LetsFootball #MUMKOL #FanBannaPadega pic.twitter.com/BBXn5Iudfq — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) 24 November 2018 ATK Playing XI : Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Gerson Vieira, John Johnson, Ricky Lallawmawma, Ankit Mukherjee, Andre Bikey, Pronay Halder, Manuel Lanzarote (C), Komal Thatal, Balwant Singh, Everton Santos. Substitutes : Debjit Majumdar (GK), Sena Ralte, El Maimouni Noussair, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Hitesh Sharma, Jayesh Rane, Eli Mumbai City Playing XI : Amrinder Singh (GK) (C), Anwar Ali, Arnold Issoko, Joyner Lourenco, Subhasish Bose, Lucian Goian, Milan Singh, Sehnaj Singh, Modou Sougou, Paulo Machado, Rafael Bastos. Substitutes : Ravi Kumar, Marko Klisura, Matias Mirabje, Raynier Fernandes, Sanju Pradhan, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Pranjal Bhumij Hello and Welcome Hello and welcome to our live blog of today's ISL encounter between Mumbai City and ATK. The match is being played in Mumbai Football Arena (Andheri Sports Complex) and the home team will expect the boistrous crowd to get behind them. Who will today's match? Stay tuned for all the live action.