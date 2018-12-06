ISL 2018, Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC Highlights: Mumbai end Chennai’s hopes of title defence with 2-0 win

Defending champions Chennaiyin FC will look to notch up their first win of the season when they lock horns with Mumbai City FC in their Indian Super League match at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday. Chennai have lost four of their five games and are ninth on the points table.

On the other hand, Mumbai City FC’s performance has been up and down. The side did well to bounce back against Delhi after being routed 5-0 by FC Goa. They currently have seven points from five games.

FT Match 50 | 06 Dec 2018 Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai Match Details Mumbai City FC 2 27’ Raynier Raymond Fernandes

27’ Raynier Raymond Fernandes 55’ Pape Amodou Sougou 0 Chennaiyin FC Match Center Mumbai City FC Won The Match