ISL 2018, Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC Highlights: Mumbai end Chennai’s hopes of title defence with 2-0 win

Defending champions Chennaiyin FC will look to notch up their first win of the season when they lock horns with Mumbai City FC in their Indian Super League match at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday. Chennai have lost four of their five games and are ninth on the points table.
On the other hand, Mumbai City FC’s performance has been up and down. The side did well to bounce back against Delhi after being routed 5-0 by FC Goa. They currently have seven points from five games.
Match 50 | 06 Dec 2018
Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
Mumbai City FC
- 27’ Raynier Raymond Fernandes
- 55’ Pape Amodou Sougou
Full Time!
Full Time! Mumbai emerges victorious courtesy of goals by Raynier Fernandes, Modou Sougou. For Chennai, this season continues to be a nightmare. MUM 2-0 CHE
4 mins added on.
Four minutes of time added on. MUM 2-0 CHE
Substitutions:
Raynier Fernandes goes and on comes Sanju Pradhan.Rafael Bastos is replaced Mirabaje. Francisco Fernandes goes out and in comes Laldinliana Renthlei. MUM 2-0 CHE
First change of the game
Inigo Calderon is removed and is being replaced by Andrea Orlandi. Desperate times here for the hosts and this substitution is a tactical one. Will it bring about a change?
GOAL!
Mumbai double their lead with Sougou's header. It was a shot that deflected of Chennai's defender and fell perfectly for Sougou to head it home. He does not disappoint. MUM 2-0 CHE
Second half resumes
Second half resumes. And immediately Mumbai City have an opening as Paulo Machado sends in a volley but it is over the bar. MUM 1-0 CHE
Two minutes of added time comes to an end. At the end of the first half. Meanwhile, just before stop of play Sehnaj Singh has been booked for a yellow card. MUM 1-0 CHE
Two minutes added on
Two minutes added to the end of the first 45 in Mumbai. MUM 1-0 CHE
40'
Chennaiyin FC are in a do-or-die situation. They have to win every match from now on to have any kind of chance of qualifying for the top four. MUM 1-0 CHE
GOAL! 27
Raynier Fernandes (27') has given Mumbai the lead. Good finish to beat Sanjiban Ghosh'. Once again it is the space in the box which allows Raynier to take the shot and the goalkeeper dives but cant reach it. MUM 1-0 CHE
16' Mumbai on the charge
Mumbai City are enjoying a good spell of possession here. Issoko makes a good run from the midfield and finding space just outside the box, he shoots from long range shot towards goal but its nowhere near the target. MUM 0-0 CHE
10' Save
Modou Sougou finds Rafael Bastos in good space on the left side of the box. However, Bastos fails to get the power behind the shot and goalkeeper Sanjiban Ghosh saves it easily. MUM 0-0 CHE
5' Early Corner
Paulo Machado tries to find Arnold Issoko. However, Chennai have a firm defence and clear it out. However, no harm done. Lucian Goian heads it wide. MUM 0-0 CHE
KICK OFF!
Pre-match rituals and National Anthems are done with. We are ready for live action Chennai win toss and will attack from right to left in the first half. Let's play.
Chennaiyin FC - Playing XI
Sanjiban Ghosh (G), Tondonba Singh, Eli Sabia, Inigo Calderon, Laldinliana Renthlei, Mailson Alves (C), Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Raphael Augusto, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Carlos Salom.
Mumbai City FC - Playing XI
Amrinder Singh (G), Arnold Issoko, Joyner Lourenco, Subhasish Bose, Lucian Goian, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Raynier Fernandes, Sehnaj Singh, Modou Sougou, Paulo Machado (C), Rafael Bastos.
Hello and Welcome
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the match no 50 of the ISL where Mumbai City face Chennaiyin at home. Chennaiyin FC will look to notch up their first win of the season while Mumbai will look to increase their points tally from seven. Who will win today's encounter? Stay tuned for live updates.