ISL 2018, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC highlights: Kerala, Jamshedpur play 1-1 draw

ISL 2018, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC highlights: Kerala Blasters played a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC on Tuesday. Despite dominating the match in both the halves, Kerala Blasters were very poor with their finish as they missed a couple of clear chances. The first goal of the match came in the 66th minute with Carlos Calvi successfully converting a penalty.

However, Kerala continued to attack and Seiminlen Doungel, who was denied twice from finding a goal, finally level things up for the home side. After playing a 1-1 draw, both teams remain at the same spot on the points table.