ISL 2018, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC highlights: Kerala, Jamshedpur play 1-1 draw
ISL 2018, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC highlights: Despite dominating the match in both the halves, Kerala Blasters were very poor with their finish as they missed a couple of clear chances.
ISL 2018, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC highlights: Kerala Blasters played a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC on Tuesday. Despite dominating the match in both the halves, Kerala Blasters were very poor with their finish as they missed a couple of clear chances. The first goal of the match came in the 66th minute with Carlos Calvi successfully converting a penalty.
However, Kerala continued to attack and Seiminlen Doungel, who was denied twice from finding a goal, finally level things up for the home side. After playing a 1-1 draw, both teams remain at the same spot on the points table.
Live Blog
FULL TIME: Dheeraj Singh SAVES the game for Kerala
Fine reflexes by Dheeraj Singh, as he SAVES the game for Kerala Blasters. The young goalkeeper punches the ball to deny Jamshedpur FC from getting a last minute winner. That is the final action of the day as the referee blows the whistle for FULL TIME.
88' Can Kerala find a late winner?
The match is about to end but Kerala FC are still tussling hard and the fans too haven't given up on them. Can Kerala find a late winner?
77' KERALA BLASTERS EQUALISES
GOAL! Just moments after another goalline clearance, Kerala Blasters find the EQUALISER. Seiminlen Doungel level things up in Kochi as he beats Subrata Paul with a cheeky finish.
66' Jamshedpur FC scores
A lofted delivery directed toward Tim Cahill and Dheeraj Singh rushes out of his position to clear the ball. The keeper dashes with Cahill just outside the D but after a small discussion with the linesman, the referee points it towards the penalty spot. Carlos Calvo steps up for the spot kick and blasts it inside the goalpost to give Jamshedpur FC a 1-goal lead. It's harsh for the youngster as Dheeraj Singh is unhappy with the decision.
54' KERALA CHANCE
CK Vineeth tries to head an incoming ball by Sandesh Jhingan from the right, but Robin Singh leaps and heads it out for a corner.
51' KERALA start things from where they left
Kerala Blasters start things from where they left. They are constantly trying to build pressure but Jamshedpur defence look more composed as they have retreated deep into their own half, denying Kerala from taking any clear chances at the goal.
SECOND HALF BEGINS
Action resumes at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Jamshedpur FC get the ball rolling.
HALFTIME!
The referee blows the whistle for halftime as both the teams go into the break with 0-0 scoreline. However, Kerala would be very disappointed as they missed clear chances from goalscoring positions.
34' GOAL LINE CLEARANCE
After a spill by Subrata Paul, Seiminlen Doungel gets the ball right in front of the goalpost with the goalkeeper, not in the frame. Doungel had all the time to score but he still fails to find the back of the net. He shoots straight at Memo, who clears the ball out of danger.
30' KERALA CHANCE
Another CHANCE for Kerala as Halicharan Narzary gets the ball just outside the box with a clear view of the goalpost. The player takes an attempt but Jamshedpur skipper Tiri comes to the rescue as he clears the ball for CORNER.
22' HITS THE CROSSBAR
A brilliant run by Keziron Kizito as he passes by the Jamshedpur defence line, before being intercepted by the goalkeeper. The ball rebounds and goes to Sahal Abdul Samad standing unmarked in the box. Sahal takes an attempt but unfortunate for the hosts as it kisses the crossbar. Still 0-0 after 25 minutes.
12' Michael Soosairaj injured
Jamshedpur FC are forced to make an early substitution as Michael Soosairaj has to leave the action after pulling a hamstring injury. He is replaced by Jerry Mawhmingthanga.
7' KERALA CHANCE
The first opening of the night. Slavisa Stojanovic receives the ball inside the D and takes an attempt but his shot flies wide. Great start for the home side.
KICKOFF
PEEEP PEEEEP! It's pouring in Kochi as the referee blows the whistle for KICKOFF. Hosts Kerala will start the proceedings.
The players have arrived at the center of the pitch for the Indian National Anthem. We are moments away from the KICKOFF.
"I’m very grateful for my new coach and new teammates."
Hello and Welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC. Despite a poor run so far, Kerala would eye to secure all the three points. On the other hand, Jamshedpur would also hope for a turnaround after playing draws in their last six encounters. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES.
"We have been very close in a lot of games. Early on in the season, there were a few decisions that didn't go our way. Perhaps we could have created more chances," said David James. "As a head coach, I want to win every game and want the fans to be entertained. The way we recruited, we weren't expecting to reach the finals in year one. The first game versus ATK proved that we could win. All we can do as coaching staff and players is give our 100 per cent," he added.
