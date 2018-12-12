ISL 2018, Jamshedpur FC vs Delhi Dynamos Highlights: Jamshedpur beat Delhi 2-1

Jamshedpur FC brought their campaign back on track with an excellent 2-1 comeback win against Delhi Dynamos to keep their play-off hopes alive on Wednesday.
Lallianzuala Chhangte opened the scoring in the 24th minute but Tim Cahill restored parity in the 29th minute with a trademark header. Jamshedpur completed the comeback after the break with a 61st minute match-winner from Farukh Choudhary.
Meanwhile, Delhi have not been able to win even after 11 matches and have four points. They are yet to secure a single win in ISL 2018.
Match 55 | 12 Dec 2018
JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
Jamshedpur FC
- 29’ Timothy Filiga Cahill
- 61’ Farukh Choudhary
Delhi Dynamos FC
- 24’ Lallianzuala Chhangte
FULL TIME!
Four minutes of time added on comes to an end. And it is Jamshedpur who have won the match by a margin of 2-1. After two consecutive draws, they have finally got all three points. Goals by Cahill and Choudhary does the job tonight!
80'
Final 10 mins in the match. Can Delhi pull one back? JAM 2-1 DEL. Meanwhile, Kaluderovic tries his luck from the edge of the box but Subrata is alert to parry it away.
70' HOWLER!
PENALTY CHANCE! NO! Shocking decision by the referee as he fails to spot a clear handball inside the box. Delhi's players are furious JAM 2-1 DEL
61' GOAL!
GOAL! Fantastic strike by Farukh Choudhary to secure the lead for Jamshedpur. The corner wasn't cleared and the ball fell straight to Choudhary who launches it into the top-right corner. Delhi defence caught ball watching. JAM 2-1 DEL
59'
A set-piece from Calvo is aimed for Tiri at the near post. The defender does his best to reach to the delivery but it is just too high for him. JAM 1 - 1 DEL
Second Half resumes!
Second Half resumes! and a change for Delhi as Rana Gharami leaves and Nandhakumar Sekar replaces him. JAM 1-1 DEL
HalfTime!
First 45 mins come to an end, Quite an entertaining one as Delhi's lead was cancelled out by Tim Cahill. JAM 1-1 DEL . All to play for in the second half!
43' YELLOW CARD!
FOUL! Zuiverloon is shown a yellow card after catching Jairu with a high foot. JAM 1-1 DEL
GOALLLL!
GOALLLL! Jamshedpur equalize with a fantastic header by Tim Cahill Cahill was there at the right place at the right time to meet the cross..JAM 1-1 DEL
24' GOAL
GOAL! Cool finish by Chhangte. Jamshedpur should have cleared their line. left footed shot to the bottom left corner. 4th goal of the season for him. JAM 0-1 DEL
Yellow Card!
An early booking in the match as Rene Mihelic (Delhi Dynamos) goes into the referee's book. A change, as well as Marti Crespi, comes in place of Carmona. JAM 0-0 DEL
Kick OFF!
Pre-match rituals are over. National anthems are done. And it is time for live action. Jamshedpur have won the toss and will attack from left to right in the first half. Let's play!
Delhi Dynamos FC - Playing XI
Albino Gomes (GK), Mohammad Dhot, Narayan Das, Rana Gharami, Gianni Zuiverloon, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Marcos Tebar (C), Rene Mihelic, Vinit Rai, Adria Carmona, Andrija Kaludjerovic.
Jamshedpur FC - Playing XI
Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri (C), Pratik Chowdhary, Robin Gurung, Dhanachandra Singh, Mario Arques, Carlos Calvo, Bikash Jairu, Memo, Farukh Choudhary, Tim Cahill.
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC vs Delhi Dynamos at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. After two consecutive draws, Jamshedpur will look to break the duck and seek a win against visitors bottom-placed Delhi. Who will win tonight? Stay tuned for live updates.