ISL 2018, Jamshedpur FC vs Delhi Dynamos Highlights: Jamshedpur beat Delhi 2-1

Jamshedpur FC brought their campaign back on track with an excellent 2-1 comeback win against Delhi Dynamos to keep their play-off hopes alive on Wednesday.

Lallianzuala Chhangte opened the scoring in the 24th minute but Tim Cahill restored parity in the 29th minute with a trademark header. Jamshedpur completed the comeback after the break with a 61st minute match-winner from Farukh Choudhary.

Meanwhile, Delhi have not been able to win even after 11 matches and have four points. They are yet to secure a single win in ISL 2018.

FT Match 55 | 12 Dec 2018 JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur Match Details Jamshedpur FC 2 29’ Timothy Filiga Cahill

29’ Timothy Filiga Cahill 61’ Farukh Choudhary 1 Delhi Dynamos FC 24’ Lallianzuala Chhangte Match Center Jamshedpur FC Won The Match