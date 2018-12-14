ISL 2018, FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC Highlights: GOA 5-1 NEU
ISL 2018, FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC Highlights: FC Goa beat NorthEast United League at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.
FC Goa turned on the style in the second half, drubbing NorthEast United FC 5-1 in an entertaining clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday.
Ferran Corominas grabbed a brace (59′, 84′) to equal Iain Hume’s tally of 28 goals as the all-time highest scorer in the ISL. Edu Bedia (69′), Hugo Bumous (71′) and Miguel Palanca (90+1′) also got on the scoresheet for Goa, while Bartholomew Ogbeche (90) scored a consolation for the visitors.
Live Blog
ISL 2018, FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Highlights
FULL TIME!
FULL TIME! An entertaining match comes to an end. Final Score: GOA 5-1 NEU
Back to back goals
2 goals in 2 mins: Ogbeche nets in a consolation for NEUFC. But Miguel Fernandez pumps in the fifth goal for Goa a minute later. GOA 5-1 NEU
GOAALLLL!
GOAALLLL! Ferran Corominas scores his second of the night. Goa are decimating NorthEast tonight. GOA 4-0 NEU
2 goals n 2 mins
Two goals in quick time. Edu Bedia strikes in 69th min, Boumous slots home another two minutes later. Surely all over for NorthEast now. GOA 3-0 NEU
GOAL! Ferran Corominas puts Goa ahead in the 59th min. GOA 0-0 NEU
Second half resumes! Keegan Pereira comes in place of Lalthlamuana for NEUFC. GOA 0-0 NEU
First 45 mins come to an end
First half comes to an end. No change in the scoreline. GOA 0-0 NEU
Yellow card
Reagan Singh gets a yellow for a reckless foul on Ferran Corominas on the left flank. He pushes him out of play off the ball and the ref does not like what he sees, goes for the card immediately.
Early chance
Hugo Boumous with the ball steams in from the right and then passes it on to his left. Jackichand Singh has a shot from inside the box but it's quite wide of the target.
Kick Off!
Pre match rituals are over. National anthems are also done. Time for live action.NEUFC have the toss and will attack from left to right. Let's Play!
FC Goa - Playing XI
Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Hugo Boumous, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Ferran Corominas, Brandon Fernandes, Jackichand Singh, Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Mourtada Fall.
NorthEast United FC - Playing XI
Pawan Kumar (GK), Jose Leudo, Federico Gallego, Bartholomew Ogbeche (C), Reagan Singh, Rowllin Borges, Gurwinder Singh, Mato Grgic, Robert Lalthlamuana, Redeem Tlang, Juan Mascia.
Hello and Welcome
Hello and welcome to our live blog of FC Goa vs NorthEast United from the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. This will be FC Goa’s final clash before the tournament heads into an international break.Who will tonight’s encounter? Stay tuned for live updates
SQUADS:
FC Goa: Muhammed Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Muhammed Ali, Mandar Rao Desai, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Edu Bedia, Jackichand Singh, Ferran Corominas
