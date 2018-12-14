ISL 2018, FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC Highlights: GOA 5-1 NEU

FC Goa turned on the style in the second half, drubbing NorthEast United FC 5-1 in an entertaining clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday.

Ferran Corominas grabbed a brace (59′, 84′) to equal Iain Hume’s tally of 28 goals as the all-time highest scorer in the ISL. Edu Bedia (69′), Hugo Bumous (71′) and Miguel Palanca (90+1′) also got on the scoresheet for Goa, while Bartholomew Ogbeche (90) scored a consolation for the visitors.