ISL 2018, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Highlights: Bengaluru beat ATK 1-0 to continue unbeaten run

Bengaluru FC returned to winning ways courtesy of Erik Paartalu’s clinical header against ATK at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Thursday. Paartalu, who scored the winner when these sides met in Kolkata earlier this season, troubled the ATK defence and was relentless in the attacks. =His 37th-minute header gave the hosts their eighth win of the season.

With this win, Bengaluru extends their lead at the top of the table. They remain unbeaten start to the season, while ATK remains sixth with 11 points from 12 matches and without a win in six matches.



FT Match 56 | 13 Dec 2018 Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru Match Details Bengaluru FC 1 37’ Erik Endel Paartalu 0 ATK Match Center Bengaluru FC Won The Match