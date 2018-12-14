Toggle Menu
ISL 2018, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Highlights: Bengaluru beat ATK 1-0 to continue unbeaten run

Bengaluru FC returned to winning ways courtesy of Erik Paartalu’s clinical header against ATK at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Thursday. Paartalu, who scored the winner when these sides met in Kolkata earlier this season, troubled the ATK defence and was relentless in the attacks. =His 37th-minute header gave the hosts their eighth win of the season.

With this win, Bengaluru extends their lead at the top of the table. They remain unbeaten start to the season, while ATK remains sixth with 11 points from 12 matches and without a win in six matches.

FT

Match 56 | 13 Dec 2018

Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Match Details

Bengaluru FC

1
  • 37’ Erik Endel Paartalu
0

ATK

    Match Center
    Bengaluru FC Won The Match

    Live Blog

    ISL 2018 | Bengaluru FC vs ATK: Highlights

    Full Time!

     
    Full Time! BFC win the match. Paartalu's header remains as the decisive strike between the two teams.  Bengaluru FC continue to remain on top of the table.ATK's five match unbeaten streak comes to an end.  BEN 1-0 ATK

    Into extra time

    4 mins of time added on? Can ATK pull one back? BEN 1-0 ATK

    Substitution for both teams

     
    ATK: Everton Santos makes way for Eli Babalj, Balwant Singh is replaced by Komal Thatal
    BFC: Rino Anto is out and in comes Gursimrat Singh

    67’ CHANCE!

    Balwant is sent through on goal by Johnson but the effort is wide. Meanwhile a couple of minutes later it is Xisco who finds space and takes a shot which is off target.  BEN 1-0 ATK

    55' Chance for ATK

    ATK's best chance as a free-kick by l Lanzarote finds Balwant.  Balwant goes for a volley but it is well over the bar. Will ATK rue this miss?  BEN 1-0 ATK

    Second Half resumes

    Second half resmues. Bengaluru FC to attack from left to right in second half. BEN 1-0 ATK

    Half Time!

    Half Time! Paartalu's header is the difference between the two sides . BEN 1-0 ATK

    45'

    Two minutes of time added on at the end of this first half.

    37' GOAL

    GOAL! brilliant header by Erik Paartalu give BFC the lead. Bheke's pass finds Lewis who sends in a cross and Paartalu finds the back of the ent with a fantastic header. BEN 1-0 ATK

    23'

    Vieira hurt by a rough challenge. Game stopped for time as he needs medical attention BEN 0-0 ATK

    Lot of suport for Bheke

    18' Good save

    Fantastic glovework from Sandhu! The ball was laid to Everton Santos's feet in the middle by Gerson Vieira. The former gets a clean and powerful shot on target but it is straight at the keeper and no swing at all. It is an easy save for the Indian international.

    8' Chance!

    CLOSE! Xisco plays a brilliant through ball to find Kean. Can Kenae finsh? No.... as the winger's shot is blocked away.  BEN 0-0 ATK

    KICK OFF!

    Pre match rituals are done. National Anthems are over. Sunil Chhetri wins toss. Bengaluru FC to attack from right to left in first half. BEN 0-0 ATK

    Bengaluru FC - Playing XI

     
    Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan, Erik Paartalu, Kean Lewis, Sunil Chhetri (C), Dimas Delgado, Xisco Hernandez, Udanta Singh, Nishu Kumar.
     

    ATK - Playing XI

     
    Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Gerson Vieira, John Johnson, Ricky Lallawmawma, Everton Santos, Manuel Lanzarote (C), Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Hitesh Sharma, Andre Bikey, Ankit Mukherjee.

    Hello and Welcome

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of Bengaluru FC vs ATK from the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. BFC are supreme form and are currently unbeaten run in the ongoing editon of the Indian Super League. BFC are on top of the table with 24 points in 10 matches. Whereas, the visitors are sixth in the standings with 16 points in 11 matches. Stay tuned for updates.

    Probable XI- 

    Bengaluru FC– Gurpreet (GK), Bheke, Serran, Juanan, Nishu, Paartalu, Xisco, Delgado, Udanta, Chhetri, Thongkhosiem Haokip

    ATK– Bhattacharya (GK), Mukherjee, Johnson, Bikey, Lallawmawma, Halder, Vieira, Sharma, Lanzarote, Thatal, Santos

     

