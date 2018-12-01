ISL 2018 Highlights: Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United play out 0-0 draw

ISL 2018 Highlights, Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United: NorthEast United take on Jamshedpur FC on Saturday in what is a crucial match in the top half of the table. Jamshedpur have been brilliant at home this season and their 4-1 pumeling of FC Goa is a major reason as to why the latter have fallen behind Bengaluru FC at the top of the table. They are trailing NorthEast United by three points and this is the perfect opportunity for them to consolidate their top four credentials. Catch live score and updates of the ISL match between NorthEast and Jamshedpur FC here.

Live Blog ISL 2018 Highlights, Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United: FULL TIME! Jamshedpur 0-0 NorthEast United As far as great matches go, this should not even be mentioned. An absolute stinker in which there was one shot on target. One cannot expect too much quality from the ISL and that is understandable. But this was a truly despicable example of the game being played. 77 mins Gallego with a shot that is saved by Subrata Paul. Ogbeche manages to get into space for a shot and that is off target. 69 mins Jamshedpur manage to bring the ball closer to the opposition box and then Soosairaj hits the roof of the net, which is an improvement from hitting the ball to the clouds. 59 mins Tim Cahill has replaced Margado. Wonder if he can infuse some quality into the game. NorthEast have mustered a shot on target. One hour gone, one shot on target made. 50 mins Second half showing no signs of improvement. Gallego finds himself in space for a shot and smashes the ball at least 4 metres above the bar. ISL should start keeping bigger goals. HALF TIME! No shots on target, misplaced passes galore; football may be called the beautiful game, but this has been a very ugly advertisement of it. 40 mins Jamshedpur have more possession but they have done absolutely nothing with it. There have been no shots on target in the first half. Even by ISL standards, this has been a terrible exhibition of the game. 20 mins Free kick for Jamshedpur chipped to the fat post towards Lalthathanga Khawlhring, he takes it on the volley and the ball is flying out of Jamshedpur. Both sides have been absolutely pathetic in front of goal. 16 mins The Miners are doing well to get a solid footing in this contest. They're seeing more the ball and finding more fluidity in their build-ups. NorthEast United chasing for the moment. 15 mins Ogbeche plays in Borges and the latter's shot is once again flying over the bar. Trying to hit the target instead of waving your foot like you have no control over it might help these players. 11 mins The only real chance so far was scoffed by Pablo Margado. He held the defender off pretty well to make space for a shot but only sent the ball so far away it almost reached the stands. KICK OFF The home side start the match. They will be attacking from left to right. NorthEast are in black and red. Hello and welcome! Jamshedpur and NorthEast. Fourth and third. This will be an interesting competition. Let's get straight down to it then. NorthEast United: Pawan Kumar (GK), Mislav Komorski, Provat Lakra, Jose Leudo, Federico Gallego, Bartholomew Ogbeche (C), Rowllin Borges, Mato Grgic, Robert Lalthlamuana, Redeem Tlang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring. Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri (C), Pratik Chowdhary, Mario Arques, Pablo Morgado, Sumeet Passi, Robin Gurung, Carlos Calvo, Bikash Jairu, Memo, Michael Soosairaj.