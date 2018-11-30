ISL 2018, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters highlights: Chennai share spoils with Kerala after goalless draw

ISL 2018, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters highlights: It was a disappointing evening for the supporters present at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, as Chennaiyin played out a goalless draw against Kerala Blasters. Despite the eventual outcome, the hosts looked in great shape as they dominated most part of the match. Poor finishing by the forwards and exceptional goalkeeping by Dheeraj Singh denied Chennaiyin from finding the net. Dheeraj was picked as the Hero of the match as he made three crucial save to keep his team in the match.

The result means Kerala Blasters increase their tally to eight points while Chennayin move to five points from nine matches. In the standings, Chennaiyin moved to eighth spot ahead of FC Pune City on goal difference. Kerala Blasters are seventh in the points table.