ISL 2018, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters highlights: Chennai share spoils with Kerala after goalless draw

ISL 2018, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters highlights: It was a disappointing evening for the supporters present at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, as Chennaiyin played out a goalless draw against Kerala Blasters. Despite the eventual outcome, the hosts looked in great shape as they dominated most part of the match. Poor finishing by the forwards and exceptional goalkeeping by Dheeraj Singh denied Chennaiyin from finding the net. Dheeraj was picked as the Hero of the match as he made three crucial save to keep his team in the match.
The result means Kerala Blasters increase their tally to eight points while Chennayin move to five points from nine matches. In the standings, Chennaiyin moved to eighth spot ahead of FC Pune City on goal difference. Kerala Blasters are seventh in the points table.
FULL TIME: MATCH DRAW
Both teams fail to find the net at the end 90 minutes as the match ends in a 0-0 draw. Dheeraj Singh was picked HERO OF THE MATCH for his exceptional goalkeeping. The young goalkeeper made 3 crucial saves to deny the home side from finding the net.
81' Len Doungel hits the woodwork
Len Doungel runs with the ball, gets inside the box and fires a shot at the far post. TOUGH LUCK! as the ball goes and hits the woodwork. With less than 10 minutes remaining, the scoreline is still 0-0.
77' Sandesh Jhingan comes into the attack
David James introduces Sandesh Jhingan to the action as Chennai continue to create chances. Sahal Abdul Samad will be the one stepping out.
66' DHEERAJ stands tall
Dheeraj Singh rises to the occasion as he continues to frustrate the home side from finding an opener tonight. This is the third time the youngster from Manipur has denied Chennai from finding the lead from a goal-scoring position.
59' KERALA SUBSTITUTION
Seiminlen Doungel replaces injured Nikola Krcmarevic as he is stretcherd off after pulling his groin.
48' CHENNAI start from where they left
Augusto start the proceedings for Chennai as he gets into the D and drills in a low ball across the goal. However, his efforts go in vain as Jeje falls short by centimeters from poking the ball inside the goalpost.
SECOND HALF
Action resumes at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, as the home side get the ball rolling. After failing from finding the net twice in the 1st Half can Chennai score the first goal of the match.
HALF TIME
The referee blows the whistle for HALF TIME as both the teams go into the break with 0-0 scoreline. One exceptional SAVE by young Dheeraj Singh and a couple of CHANCES missed by the home side has been the talking point of the 1st HALF.
33' GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY for CHENNAI
Great counter-attacking football by Chennai as Jeje runs with the ball before squaring the ball towards Thoi Singh, who was standing alone inside the D. Singh, somehow fails to control the ball as he scuffs it wide of the far post.
30' SAVE
SAVE! Dheeraj, the shining star of Indian football, punches the ball for CORNER. The ball was incoming towards the top-right-corner of the goalpost but great anticipation by the KERALA goalkeeper denies the hosts from getting a lead at the half-an-hour mark.
21' Jeje Lalpekhlua's shot sails over crossbar
Corner taken by Andrea Orlandi goes straight to Eli Sabia inside the box, who passes the ball to Jeje Lalpekhlua. The Mizo striker takes an aim at the goal but his shot sails over the crossbar.
11' Kerala keeping the possesion
Kerala are holding the ball and are tossing it around the park comfortably, while Chennai players are trying to remain organised and trying to avoid any mistakes.
3' MISS
EARLY CHANCE for the host. Raphael Augusto delivers a CROSS from the right end of the pitch but Isaac Vanmalsawma fails to tap-in the ball inside an empty goalpost.
KICK OFF
The referee blows the whistle and the match is underway. Kerala Blasters in yellow will get the ball rolling. HERE WE GO!
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and Welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai. In 10 matches between the two sides, Chennaiyin FC have won four and lost two, but looking at the current form Kerala might return with all the three points tonight.