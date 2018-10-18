Follow Us:
Thursday, October 18, 2018
  ISL 2018 Football Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United Football Live Streaming: Chennaiyin FC 0-0 NEUFC in 1st half
Live now

ISL 2018 Football Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United Football Live Score Streaming: Catch live score and updates of the ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United here. Defending champions Chennai are looking for their first win of the season.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 18, 2018 7:33:46 pm
ISL 2018 Football Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United Live Score Streaming: A winless Chennaiyin FC host unbeaten NorthEast United on Thursday. Both sides have only played two matches in the season thus far and so, it is still early days. Chennaiyin FC were beaten in their first match against their fellow 2017/18 finalist Bengaluru FC away from home.

They then turned in a rather listless performance to lose 3-1 to FC Goa at home. NorthEast United played an exciting 2-2 draw in their opening match of the season against Goa before beating ATK in Kolkata. Chennaiyin are the only team without a point now in the league and will be desperate to get off the bottom of the table.

Live Blog

19:33 (IST) 18 Oct 2018
CORNER for NEU

Early corner for NorthEast United, but the visitors fail to make an early impact. Goal kick for Chennai. 

19:31 (IST) 18 Oct 2018
KICK OFF: CHE 0-0 NEU

The match between Chennaiyan FC and NorthEast United is underway. Referee blows the whistle as the vistors start the proceedings in Chennai. 

19:25 (IST) 18 Oct 2018
Mins away KICK OFF

We are minutes away from the kick-off as players from both the teams have arrived on the pitch for the national anthem. 

19:23 (IST) 18 Oct 2018
18:55 (IST) 18 Oct 2018
TEAMS

This is how both teams line up.

(ISL Screenshot)
18:50 (IST) 18 Oct 2018
Hello and welcome!

One point. That is all Chennaiyin FC would be asking for. Just a point to get themselves going. Despite the ISL's duration being drastically longer than what was the case when Chennaiyin had won the league the first time, it remains smaller than most of the big European leagues that you might be familiar with and so getting yourself in a rut early on in the season will have a big impact on your final finish. 

ISL 2018 Football Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United Live Score Streaming: The last time Chennaiyin FC were defending champions in a season, their formula of winning under Marco Materazzi started serving the opposite purpose. They were saved from being wooden spooners simply because their fellow 2015 finalists - FC Goa - were even worse than them. Fans of Chennaiyin FC will be hoping that they don't see a repeat of this, especially after Chennaiyin are without a point after two games.

