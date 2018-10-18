ISL 2018 Football Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United Football Live Streaming: Chennaiyin FC 0-0 NEUFC in 1st half

ISL 2018 Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United Football Live Score Streaming: Chennaiyin FC are the only team in the league to have not got a single point. ISL 2018 Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United Football Live Score Streaming: Chennaiyin FC are the only team in the league to have not got a single point.

ISL 2018 Football Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United Live Score Streaming: A winless Chennaiyin FC host unbeaten NorthEast United on Thursday. Both sides have only played two matches in the season thus far and so, it is still early days. Chennaiyin FC were beaten in their first match against their fellow 2017/18 finalist Bengaluru FC away from home.

They then turned in a rather listless performance to lose 3-1 to FC Goa at home. NorthEast United played an exciting 2-2 draw in their opening match of the season against Goa before beating ATK in Kolkata. Chennaiyin are the only team without a point now in the league and will be desperate to get off the bottom of the table.