ISL 2018, Bengaluru vs FC Pune City Highlights: Bengaluru FC beat FC Pune City 2-1

ISL 2018, Bengaluru vs FC Pune City Highlights: Rahul Bheke scored an own goal and a proper one as Bengaluru FC beat FC Pune City 2-1 at home. This is their sixth win on the bounce and they are now five points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand on second-placed FC Goa.

Udanta Singh scored the first goal to put Bengaluru ahead early in the game and the home side were stretching the Pune defence to the limit. But a solitary counter provoked the own goal that brought Pune back into the game. The deadlock remained until the last five minutes of the game when Bheke settled matters.