ISL 2018 Highlights: Jamshedpur FC beat Chennaiyin FC 3-1

ISL 2018 Highlights: Jamshedpur FC emerged victorious after beating Chennaiyin by a margin of 3-1 in the steel city on Sunday. Chennai were put on the back foot from the first half after conceding a 2-goal lead with goals from Pablo Morgado and Carlos Calvo. However, in the second half, they did pull one back with the help of Raphael Augusto’s spot kick. However, the euphoria was shortlived as Mario Arques doubled the lead for his side with a powerful header as Chennaiyin could never recover from the setback. In the end, it was three important points for Jamshedpur FC.

Live Blog Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Highlights Jamshedpur FC Peep Peep. The referee blows the final whistle as Jamshedpur FC secure a 3-1 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC. With this win, Jamshedpur FC climb to the third spot of the points table with 14 points. GOAL! Jamshedpur restores the 2-goal lead with Mario Arques' strike. Arques sends a powerful header that deceives Karanjit and ends up in the back of the net! JAM 3-1 CHE PENALTY Raphael Augusto sends the keeper in the wrong direction and Chennai pull one back. Now the game becomes interesting. Can Chennai equalize? JAM 2-1 CHE 60' Change Tim Cahill is introduced into the field. In case you were wondering where is Gourav Mukhi? READ- https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/jamshedpur-fcs-gourav-mukhi-suspended-for-six-months-for-age-fraud-5463708/ Second Half resumes Second half resumes and Sumeet Passi is replaced by Farukh Choudhary. This is the first change of the match. However, Farukh Choudhary immediately enters the referee's books for a bad foul. JAM 2-0 CHE Half time! 3 minutes of added time comes to an end. Jamshedpur in the lead in the first 45. JAM 2-0 CHE 40' First Corner Anirudh takes Chennaiyin FC's first corner of the match and it cleared away from the near post! Will Chennai be able to get a goal back before the half? JAM 2-0 CHE 30' Chance Chennaiyin win a free kick. Anirudh Thapa takes it and puts it deep inside the opposition box. Mailson Alves tries to reach it but its off target. No change in the scoreline. PENALTY! SCORES Soosairaj make a good run into the 30-yard circle and shoots. A good save by goalkeeper Karanjit Singh but it falls to Sumeet Passi. Just as he is about to shoot Passi is fouled from behind. IT IS A PENALTY! And Carlos Calvo converts it from the spot. Jamshedpur double their lead. JAM 2-0 CHE GOAAAL! WHAT A STRIKE! A stunning piledriver by Pablo Morgado gives Jamshedpur the lead. The second it left his foot it was going in one direction- into the goal past Karanjit. JAM 1-0 CHE 5' A rather slow start to the match. Both teams- Jamshedpur and Chennaiyin looking cagey from the start. But in football, anything can happen. So lets wait and watch. JAM 0-0 CHE KICK OFF Pre-match rituals are over and we are underway with live action. Chennai wins the coin-toss and chooses the side. Jamshedpur FC will attack from left to right in this half. JAM 0-0 CHE REWIND We're taking you 🔙 to 2⃣8⃣th December, 2⃣0⃣1⃣7⃣, when @ChennaiyinFC took all 3⃣ points against @JamshedpurFC in their run to the #HeroISL title 🏆!



Who do you think will prevail in tonight's #JAMCHE?#LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) 25 November 2018 MANAGERS SPEAK: "We come here probably not as strong as we were last season and Jamshedpur are probably more stronger. We are definitely not taking the match lightly," said Gregory. MANAGERS SPEAK: "Sergio is injured. We have lost him until January. He has suffered an ACL injury. It is a big blow for us. Sergio was definitely playing well but he is not here now. We have to continue playing and play well," said Ferrando. Starting XI .@ChennaiyinFC enter #JAMCHE with an unchanged lineup from their previous match triumph over @FCPuneCity, while @soosairajmichal returns to the starting lineup for @JamshedpurFC.



LIVE Updates: https://t.co/or0NmGQoph#HeroISL #LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega pic.twitter.com/zAX1Ae7KIh — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) 25 November 2018 Hello and Welcome Hello and Welcome to our live blog of Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC from the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur. Jamshedpur suffered their first defeat in opening eight matches against Pune earlier this week. While Chennaiyin FC had a terrible start to the season and could only pick up a single point from their first six outings. Hence, both the teams will be gunning for a win. Who will emerge victorious? Stay tuned for live updates.