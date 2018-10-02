ISL 2018: Jamshedpur FC beat Mumbai City FC 2-0

Pablo Morgado of Jamshedpur FC celebrates a goal during match 4 of the Hero Indian Super League 2018 ( ISL ) between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC. (ISL) Pablo Morgado of Jamshedpur FC celebrates a goal during match 4 of the Hero Indian Super League 2018 ( ISL ) between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC. (ISL)

Jamshedpur FC began their Indian Super League campaign on a winning note as they defeated Mumbai City FC 2-0, courtesy goals by Spanish Mario Arques and Pablo Morgado, here on Tuesday. Arques (28th minute) and Morgado (90+5 minutes) scored for Jamshedpur as they defeated the hosts in an enthralling contest.

Mumbai had their share of bad luck, when they twice put the ball into the opposition net, but on both the occasions, it was ruled off-side. The home side also missed several opportunities to get back into the game.

Jamshedpur began on an attacking note, having a better ball possession. The visitors had a chance in the eighth minute to open account, but Spanish Mario Arques failed to connect a cross from Jerry Mawihmingthanga. But soon, Mumbai came into an attacking mode and created some chances. In the 15th minute, Sauvik Chakrabarti tried to put in the ball into the box from the right, but hit it too close for Jamshedpur custodian Subasish Roy Chowdury to collect.

In the 22nd minute, Mumbai created another opportunity. Paulo Machado took a corner kick, but Romanian defender Lucian Goian could not keep the header down. But the deadlock was broken in the 28th minute when Arques’ header went into the right-corner of the goal to give Jamshedpur a 1-0 lead.

Mumbai created a few chances, but were unable to get the equaliser. Sloppy defending from Raju Gaikwad almost put Mumbai midfielder Modou Sougou through, but Tiri did well to cover up for the Indian defender and take the ball off him.

At the half-way mark, Jamshedpur were 1-0 ahead. After the change of ends, the hosts had another great chance to equalise, but again faltered. Midfielder Sanju Pradhan put Brazilian Rafael Bastos through, but the striker took too long as Roy made a diving save.

Chances came thick and fast for Mumbai, but they were unable to convert even one. In the 59th minute, Sougou’s header was thwarted away by Roy. In the 77th minute, Pranjal Bhumij on the left-wing cut it backwards to Raynier Fernandes who crossed in towards the far post. Mohammed Rafique ran and headed the ball into the goal, but the referee ruled it as an off-side.

Mumbai scored again, this time from a free kick, but the referee ruled it as an off-side. Jamshedpur then doubled their lead in the stoppage time. In a brilliant counter-attack, Sergio Cidoncha played to Morgado, who ran in and slotted the ball into the far corner of the goal.

