ISL 2018 Football Live Score Streaming, FC Goa vs ATK Football Live Streaming: FC Goa 1-0 ATK

FC Goa vs ATK Football Live Score Streaming, ISL 2018 Football Live Score Streaming Online: ATK will travel to Goa in a do-or-die encounter on Thursday. Languishing at the 6th position, ATK have to pick up wins, especially over the top four teams to remain in the hunt for the playoffs. At the moment, they are four points below the top four position and the gap could be reduced if they beat FC Goa.

Meanwhile, FC Goa are at the 4th position and need to put up a win to fend off challenge from Jamshedpur FC and ATK. A slip at this stage could cost them a chance at the playoffs. Catch Live score and updates of FC Goa vs ATK.