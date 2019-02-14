ISL 2018 Football Live Score Streaming, FC Goa vs ATK Football Live Streaming: FC Goa 1-0 ATK

FC Goa vs ATK Football Live Score Streaming, ISL 2018 Football Live Score Streaming Online: ATK will travel to Goa in a do-or-die encounter on Thursday. Languishing at the 6th position, ATK have to pick up wins, especially over the top four teams to remain in the hunt for the playoffs. At the moment, they are four points below the top four position and the gap could be reduced if they beat FC Goa.
Meanwhile, FC Goa are at the 4th position and need to put up a win to fend off challenge from Jamshedpur FC and ATK. A slip at this stage could cost them a chance at the playoffs. Catch Live score and updates of FC Goa vs ATK.
40' ' FC GOA 1 - 0 ATK
FC Goa's Mourtada Fall gets the first yellow card of the match. a nasty challenge from him and he deserved it.
27' FC GOA 1 - 0 ATK
INJURY! Mandar Rao Dessai has pulled his hanmstring. He is needing some medical attention. No need to switch though. He got back and pushes on.
18' FC GOA 1 - 0 ATK
OFFSIDE! Brandon Fernandes on the right side edge of the box takes on the ATK defender, and then smartly wrongfoots him with a sharp turn. Brandon then crosses the ball to Ferran Corominas at the far post region but the latter is in an offside position and it is called by the ref.
8' FC GOA 1 - 0 ATK
CHANCE! ATK had a brilliant chance with Edu Bedia putting in a brilliant through ball to Mandar Rao Dessai who runs behind the defense line. But he passed it to Brandon Fernandes who loses control inside the box. FC Goa 1-0 ATK
8' FC GOA 1 - 0 ATK
1' FC GOA 1 - 0 ATK
GOALLL! In the 2nd minute of the match, a brilliant cross from FC Goa winger and the ball comes directly on Jackichand Singh's left foot who kicks it in!
Goa take the lead in the first minute
KICKOFF!
The away team, ATK, get the ball rolling and the match begins! ATK 0-0 FC GOA!
National Anthem
Both the teams are out in the middle and lined up for the Indian National Anthem. And the match begins!
ATK - Playing XI
Gerson Vieira, John Johnson (C), Arnab Mondal, Ricky Lallawmawma, Everton Santos, Kalu Uche, Jayesh Rane, Hitesh Sharma, Pritam Kotal, Edu Garcia, Arindam Bhattacharja (GK).
FC Goa - Playing XI
Ahmed Jahouh, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Ferran Corominas, Brandon Fernandes, Jackichand Singh, Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Mourtada Fall, Naveen Kumar (GK).
FC Goa vs ATK Live Blog
Hello and welcome to our live blog on FC Goa vs ATK Football Live match. It is a do or die game for Kolkata, who need to pick up a win to stay in the hunt. The battle for top four could heat up if ATK win this one.