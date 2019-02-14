Toggle Menu
ISL 2018 Football Live Score Streaming, FC Goa vs ATK Football Live Streaming: FC Goa 1-0 ATKhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/isl-2018-football-live-score-streaming-fc-goa-vs-atk-5584512/

ISL 2018 Football Live Score Streaming, FC Goa vs ATK Football Live Streaming: FC Goa 1-0 ATK

FC Goa vs ATK Football Live Score Streaming, ISL 2018 Football Live Score Streaming Online: Catch Live score and updates of FC Goa vs ATK.

ISL 2018, FC Goa vs ATK Football Live Score Streaming
ISL 2018, FC Goa vs ATK Football Live Score Streaming: FC Goa take on ATK. (Source: File)

FC Goa vs ATK Football Live Score Streaming, ISL 2018 Football Live Score Streaming Online: ATK will travel to Goa in a do-or-die encounter on Thursday. Languishing at the 6th position, ATK have to pick up wins, especially over the top four teams to remain in the hunt for the playoffs. At the moment, they are four points below the top four position and the gap could be reduced if they beat FC Goa.

Meanwhile, FC Goa are at the 4th position and need to put up a win to fend off challenge from Jamshedpur FC and ATK. A slip at this stage could cost them a chance at the playoffs. Catch Live score and updates of FC Goa vs ATK.

Live Blog

40' ' FC GOA 1 - 0 ATK

FC Goa's Mourtada Fall gets the first yellow card of the match. a nasty challenge from him and he deserved it.

27' FC GOA 1 - 0 ATK

INJURY! Mandar Rao Dessai has pulled his hanmstring. He is needing some medical attention. No need to switch though. He got back and pushes on. 

18' FC GOA 1 - 0 ATK

OFFSIDE! Brandon Fernandes on the right side edge of the box takes on the ATK defender, and then smartly wrongfoots him with a sharp turn. Brandon then crosses the ball to Ferran Corominas at the far post region but the latter is in an offside position and it is called by the ref.

8' FC GOA 1 - 0 ATK

CHANCE! ATK had a brilliant chance with Edu Bedia putting in a brilliant through ball to Mandar Rao Dessai who runs behind the defense line. But he passed it to Brandon Fernandes who loses control inside the box. FC Goa 1-0 ATK

8' FC GOA 1 - 0 ATK

CHANCE! ATK had a brilliant chance with Edu Bedia putting in a brilliant through ball to Mandar Rao Dessai who runs behind the defense line. But he passed it to Brandon Fernandes who loses control inside the box. FC Goa 1-0 ATK

1' FC GOA 1 - 0 ATK

GOALLL! In the 2nd minute of the match, a brilliant cross from FC Goa winger and the ball comes directly on Jackichand Singh's left foot who kicks it in!

Goa take the lead in the first minute

KICKOFF!

The away team, ATK, get the ball rolling and the match begins! ATK 0-0 FC GOA!

National Anthem

Both the teams are out in the middle and lined up for the Indian National Anthem. And the match begins!

ATK - Playing XI

Gerson Vieira, John Johnson (C), Arnab Mondal, Ricky Lallawmawma, Everton Santos, Kalu Uche, Jayesh Rane, Hitesh Sharma, Pritam Kotal, Edu Garcia, Arindam Bhattacharja (GK).

FC Goa - Playing XI

Ahmed Jahouh, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Ferran Corominas, Brandon Fernandes, Jackichand Singh, Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Mourtada Fall, Naveen Kumar (GK).

FC Goa vs ATK Live Blog

Hello and welcome to our live blog on FC Goa vs ATK Football Live match. It is a do or die game for Kolkata, who need to pick up a win to stay in the hunt. The battle for top four could heat up if ATK win this one.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mauriozio Sarri wants immediate reaction after Manchester City drubbing
2 Champions League: Sergio Ramos says he got yellow card on purpose against Ajax
3 Former Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui open to Premier League switch