ISL Highlights: Delhi Dynamos’ wait for the first win of the season continues, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday. Jamshedpur FC, who looked the better side in the first half of the match, scored their first goal in the 38th minute of the match. However, Delhi managed a huge turnaround as they took a 1-goal lead in the 58th minute of the match. Things didn’t fall together for the home side as Jamshedpur FC found an equaliser in the final 20 minutes of the match.
ISL Highlights: Delhi Dynamos, Jamshedpur FC thriller ends in 2-2 draw
ISL Highlights: Delhi Dynamos FC will look for a quick turnaround in their fortunes when they face Jamshedpur FC in a Hero Indian Super League clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Delhi, on Sunday. The Lions have suffered three draws and as many losses in six matches and coach Josep Gombau will look to register the first win as they play their fifth home game of the season. “As long as the numbers are there, we’ll fight to make it to the top four. We will have to try different combinations. It’s not so far-fetched, we’re just six points away, which is two games. We need to work hard to make it,” said Gombau. The coach should be encouraged with the possible return of Rene Mihelic and Adria Carmona, both of whom missed their last home match due to a bout of diarrhoea.
FULL TIME: DEL 2-2 JAM
The referee blows the final whistle as the match ends in a 2-2 draw. A total of three goals were scored in the second half, which saw Delhi taking a 1-goal lead over the visitors in the 58th minute of the match. However, Jamshedpur FC settled things down after a poorly defended corner by Delhi helped the visitors level the score in the 72nd minute of the match.
DEL 2-2 JAM (87 MINS)
SAVE! Albino Gomes denies Jamshedpur FC from scoring their third goal of the match as he punches Sergio Cidoncha's shot for a corner.
DEL 2-2 JAM (72 MINS)
GOAL! A poorly defended corner by Delhi help Jamshedpur FC find an EQUALISER. A diving header by Tiri ends up inside the empty Delhi goalpost.
GOAL: DEL 2-1 JAM (58 MINS)
GOAL! Adria Carmona scores the second goal for the home side as Delhi Dynamos take a one-goal lead over Jamshedpur FC.
GOAL: DEL 1-1 JAM (55 MINS)
EQUALISER! Lallianzuala Chhangte punishes Jamshedpur FC. The Delhi forward picks up a sloppy back pass by Robin Gurung directed towards Subrata Paul, as he goes past the goalkeeper and level things up for the home side.
Delhi manager Josep Gombau makes TRIPLE SUBSTITUTION
THAT'S HUGE! Going into the second half, Delhi manager Josep Gombau makes TRIPLE SUBSTITUTION. Kaluderovic, Albino and Carmona come into replace Shubham, Rene and Dorronsoro
ACTION RESUMES
The second half action is underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as Jamshedpur FC get the ball rolling.
HALF TIME: DEL 0-1 JAM
The referee blows the whistle for HALF-TIME as Sergio Cidoncha's goal stands the difference between both the sides at the end of first 45 minutes.
GOAL: DEL 0-1 JAM (39 MINS)
GOAL! Great COUNTER-ATTACK football by Jamshedpur FC as they score the first goal of the night. Sergio Cidoncha beats both the defender and the goalkeeper to open the account for the visitors.
DEL 0-0 JAM (34 MINS)
Narayan Das receives a YELLOW CARD. It's a little harsh by the referee as he books Das for his challenge on Sergio Cidoncha. It was a 50-50 situation as both the players were heading for the ball.
DEL 0-0 JAM (30 MINS)
The defending from both the sides have been exceptional so far. Strong interception and zero mistakes by the defenders are making it difficult for the strikers to find a way through. After half-an-hour of play, the scoreline is still 0-0.
DEL 0-0 JAM (20 MINS)
CHANCE for Jamshedpur as Sergio Cidoncha's set-piece finds Tiri in the box, however, the ball is eventually cleared by the Delhi defender. After 20 minutes of play both the team are still unable to break the deadlock.
DEL 0-0 JAM (10 MINS)
Delhi Dynamos forwards are tussling hard in the middle as they struggle to penetrate through the Jamshedpur defence line. We are ten minutes into the match and so far Jamshedpur FC have taken two shots on the Delhi goalpost.
KICK OFF
The match between Delhi and Jamshedpur is underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with the home side starting the proceedings.
Players of both the team have arrived in the middle for the national anthem. We are five minutes away from the KICK OFF
STARTING XI
Delhi Dynamos: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Mohammad Dhot, Narayan Das, Marti Crespi, Gianni Zuiverloon, Bikramjit Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Marcos Tebar (C), Rene Mihelic, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Shubham Sarangi
Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri (C), Pratik Chowdhary, Robin Gurung, Mario Arques, Pablo Morgado, Bikash Jairu, Memo, Michael Soosairaj, Sergio Cidoncha, Gourav Mukhi
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of Indian Super League match between Delhi Dynamos and Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. While Jamshedpur has named an unchanged starting XI, Marcos Tebar will lead the Dynamos side replacing regular skipper Pritam Kotal.