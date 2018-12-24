ISL Highlights: Delhi Dynamos, Jamshedpur FC thriller ends in 2-2 draw

The defending from both the sides have been exceptional so far. Strong interception and zero mistakes by the defenders are making it difficult for the strikers to find a way through. After half-an-hour of play, the scoreline is still 0-0.

The referee blows the final whistle as the match ends in a 2-2 draw. A total of three goals were scored in the second half, which saw Delhi taking a 1-goal lead over the visitors in the 58th minute of the match. However, Jamshedpur FC settled things down after a poorly defended corner by Delhi helped the visitors level the score in the 72nd minute of the match.

ISL Highlights: Delhi Dynamos’ wait for the first win of the season continues, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday. Jamshedpur FC, who looked the better side in the first half of the match, scored their first goal in the 38th minute of the match. However, Delhi managed a huge turnaround as they took a 1-goal lead in the 58th minute of the match. Things didn’t fall together for the home side as Jamshedpur FC found an equaliser in the final 20 minutes of the match.

ISL Highlights: Delhi Dynamos FC will look for a quick turnaround in their fortunes when they face Jamshedpur FC in a Hero Indian Super League clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Delhi, on Sunday. The Lions have suffered three draws and as many losses in six matches and coach Josep Gombau will look to register the first win as they play their fifth home game of the season. “As long as the numbers are there, we’ll fight to make it to the top four. We will have to try different combinations. It’s not so far-fetched, we’re just six points away, which is two games. We need to work hard to make it,” said Gombau. The coach should be encouraged with the possible return of Rene Mihelic and Adria Carmona, both of whom missed their last home match due to a bout of diarrhoea.