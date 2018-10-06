ISL 2018 Football Live Score, Chennaiyin vs FC Goa Football Live Score Streaming: Chennaiyin 0-1 Goa in 1st half

ISL 2018 Football Live Score, Chennaiyin vs FC Goa Football Live Score Streaming: John Gregory will be hoping that his team open their account on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

ISL 2018 Football Live Score, Chennaiyin vs FC Goa Football Live Score Streaming: Chennaiyin FC will be aiming to make a course correction after their opening round loss to Bengaluru FC when they take on FC Goa in an Indian Super League encounter Saturday. John Gregory's men created a few chances but were largely disappointing their 0-1 loss to Bengaluru and the coach would expect his strikers to up the ante against the Gaurs. Due to heavy rainfall during the past two days, conditions at the Nehru stadium can be expected to be sluggish, making the job a tad tougher for the forward-line.