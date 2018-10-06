ISL 2018 Football Live Score, Chennaiyin vs FC Goa Football Live Score Streaming: Chennaiyin 0-1 Goa in 1st half

ISL 2018 Football Live Score, Chennaiyin vs FC Goa Football Live Score Streaming: Defending champions Chennaiyin FC will be hoping to open their account when they host FC Goa on Saturday. They lost 1-0 to Bengaluru FC in the opening match of the season. On the other hand, FC Goa managed to gain a point in a thrilling 2-2 draw against NorthEast United. Chennaiyin and Goa have a history. The final they played in 2015 had one of the ugliest and most controversial of endings that even involved police cases. Catch live score and updates of the ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa here.
Live Blog
Chennaiyin vs Goa Live score
ISL 2018 Football Live Score, Chennaiyin vs FC Goa Football Live Score Streaming: Chennaiyin FC will be aiming to make a course correction after their opening round loss to Bengaluru FC when they take on FC Goa in an Indian Super League encounter Saturday. John Gregory's men created a few chances but were largely disappointing their 0-1 loss to Bengaluru and the coach would expect his strikers to up the ante against the Gaurs. Due to heavy rainfall during the past two days, conditions at the Nehru stadium can be expected to be sluggish, making the job a tad tougher for the forward-line.
Goa players are now screaming at the referee to give a yellow card to a player who has gone down in the box. No yellow card to him for diving but the referee doesn't give a penalty either. At leat five minutes of the last 10 have gone in players remonstrating with the referee.
Raphael Augusto makes the most of a foul by Ahmed Jahouh. The Moroccan gets a yellow card and he gets in the referee's face for that. That's three yellow cards in the last five minutes and we are not even past the half-hour mark.
Mailson Alves and Hugo Boumas exchange niceties and they both get a yellow card each for their efforts. Replays show that Mailson may have got a headbutt in. He is lucky to have got just a yellow then.
FC Goa have more possession and Chennaiyin are pressing high. The problem with doing that is that they are getting caught out every time Goa attack. Fortunately for them, Goa simply can't make a clean pass in the final third.
Edu Bedia connects perfectly and manages to score inside a crowded box. We have seen a number of strikers taking a wild kick and completely messing up shots like these. But there are no mistakes here - not from the attacker at least. Because the ball came to Edu Bedia after one of the Chennaiyin defenders took a wild kick to clear it and missed the ball completely. Astonishing stuff.
The ball floated up field and Goa's Coro seems to be completely offside. But the linesman's flag stays down! Thankfully for Chennai, Coro can't control it and Mailson Alves kicks it out of play. He then berates the linesman. No replays so we can't decipher if Coro was offside or not.
Raphael Augusto gets us going for the evening, the pitch in Chennai has certainly seen better days. Let's hope no one gets injured because of this. Lots of empty seats in the stadium too.
We have two teams today who have a lot of history together. Said history isn't exactly a nice one either. Unruly incidents are common in the ISL but they are yet to be seen this season. Chennaiyin will hope that their first match at home will result in their first points while FC Goa will be trying to do better than concede in the 89th minute of the match, like they did in Guwahati last week.