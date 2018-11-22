ISL 2018 Highlights: FC Goa succumb to defeat against Bengaluru at home

ISL 2018 Highlights: Bengaluru FC accounted for FC Goa 2-1 in a fiery Hero Indian Super League encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday. Rahul Bheke opened the scoring with an improvised backheel flick in the 34th minute. Both teams were reduced to 10 men after the restart as Mohammad Ali and Dimas Delgado were sent off. Brandon Fernandes equalised for the hosts in the 72nd minute but Sunil Chhetri notched the winner for Bengaluru five minutes later. The win takes Bengaluru only unbeaten side in the ISL — level on points with FC Goa at the top of the table with two games in hand over the Gaurs.

Live Blog ISL 2018: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Highlights FULL TIME! The referee blows the final whistle. Sunil Chhetri's second-half strike helps BFC take all three points in the bag. They join FC Goa at the top of the table with 16 points. GOA 1-2 BEN GOAL! BFC lead again Who else but Sunil Chhetri with a wonderful header. It was an accurate cross by Udanta Singh and Chhetri beats the defender to reach the ball and heads it home! GOA 1-2 BEN GOAAAALLLL! GOAL! Pune have equalized with a deflected shot off Brandon. The ball creeps beyond Gurpreet into the back of the net!!! WOW! GAME ON! GOA 1-1 BEN 69' Another chance goes begging by as Nishu's fed free down the left by Chhetri, but his attempted shot is blocked away by Nawaz. Good goalkeeping STRAIGHT RED! STRAIGHT RED! Dimas Delgado has to go off! A high boot to the chest of the opposition player results in the sending off! Both the teams now down to 10 men. GOA 0-1 BEN RED CARD Second Half resumes! And a RED CARD to Mohamed Ali for handling the ball. He was already on a yellow and that leaves Goa with 10 men. GOA 0-1 BEN Halftime! And it is Rahul Bheke's goal which is the difference between the two sides. Stay tuned for more live action in the second half. We will be back shortly. GOA 0-1 BEN 40' Woodwork! CHANCE! Rahul Bheke comes close to scoring again as his shot hits the crossbar! A botched clearance from Falls falls kindly for Bheke who does not waste time and shoots it across the keeper but it's off the post. Goa survives. GOA 0-1 BEN GOAL! Rahul Bheke with a sublime backheel flick and Bengaluru FC have the lead. It was Xisco who took the shot and the ball fell in the path of Bheke who applied the finishing touch. Stunning finish! GOA 0-1 BEN Sunil Chhetri in action Bengaluru FC Sunil Chhetri is in action. First he takes the ball from Boumous and then drills a left footed shot but the goalkeeper saves! GOA 0-0 BEN 10' What a Save A superb ball to Corominas who lays it for Boumous. Boumous does not wait for a second and shoots it with full force. Goalkeeper Gurpreet makes himself big in front of the net and SAVES! GOA 0-0 BEN 6' Miss Jackichand Singh finds the ball on his feet midway after taking it from Nishu. He runs forwards and tries to catch Gurpreet off his line but the shot is wayward. Overambitious! GOA 0-0 BEN Kick Off! Pre-match rituals and the national anthem is done with. We can now focus on live action. Goa in traditional orange. Bengaluru in blues. It will be the away team who start the proceedings! The referee blows the whistle and we are underway. FC Goa Playing XI: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Ferran Corominas (C), Brandon Fernandes, Jackichand Singh, Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Lenny Rodrigues, Mourtada Fall, Mohamed Ali. Subs: Lalthuammawia Ralte (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Nirmal Chettri, Mandar Rao Dessai, Edu Bedia, Miguel Fernandez, Manvir Singh Bengaluru FC Playing XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Sunil Chhetri (C), Dimas Delgado, Xisco Hernandez, Udanta Singh, Nishu Kumar, Chencho Gyeltshen. Subs: Soram Poirei, Gursimrat Singh, Rino Anto, Boithang Haokip, Kean Lewis, Semboi Haokip TEAMS! The #GOABEN starting line-ups are out and @SergioLobera1 has chosen Hugo Boumous ahead of @edubedia for @FCGoaOfficial, while @CarlesCuadrat hands @Che7cho his first start for @bengalurufc this season.



Hello and welcome! A clash of the best if there ever was one. Bengaluru FC are unbeaten in the five games they have played so far while FC Goa have suffered one loss and a draw in seven. While FC Goa also top the charts as far as goals scored is concerned by a fair distance, Bengaluru FC have conceded the least and also possess a good attack.