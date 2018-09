ISL 2018-19 Schedule, Fixtures, Time Table, Start Date, Match Time, Venue, Teams: Indian Super League 2018 Full Schedule

ISL 2018-19 Schedule, Fixtures: Chennaiyin FC begin their ISL defence with tough away trip to Bengaluru FC. (PTI/File photo) ISL 2018-19 Schedule, Fixtures: Chennaiyin FC begin their ISL defence with tough away trip to Bengaluru FC. (PTI/File photo)

ISL 2018-19 Schedule, Fixtures, Time Table, Start Date and Time, Venue, Teams: The fifth edition of Indian Super League will start from Saturday, with ATK (formerly known as Atletico de Kolkata) taking on Kerala Blasters in this season’s inaugural match. As the focus has shifted more towards football and very little glamour, the ISL organising committee has ruled out the opening ceremony this time. A total of 10 teams – Mumbai City FC, FC Pune City, Delhi Dynamos, Bengaluru FC, Northeast United FC, Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, and ATK, will be in the fray.

This edition will also see three-mid season breaks, with India playing international matches between October 8-16 and November 12-20. The final break will start from December 17, so that the Indian national team can get their combination correct before the mega AFC Asian Cup tournament, which will start from January 5 in UAE.

The entire schedule of the fifth season is yet to be announced and only the dates of the matches which will be played in 2018 have been released. The dates of the remaining matches that will be played in 2019 will soon be released by the organisers.

** All the matches will begin at 19:30 (IST)

ISL 2018/19 FIXTURES

September 29 – ATK vs Kerala Blasters

September 30 – Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin

October 1 – NorthEast United (NEUFC) vs FC Goa

October 2 – Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC

October 3 – Delhi Dynamos vs FC Pune City

October 4 – ATK vs NEUFC

October 5 – Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC

October 6 – Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa

October 7 – Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC

October 17 – Delhi Dynamos vs ATK

October 18 – Chennaiyin vs NEUFC

October 19 – Mumbai City FC vs FC Pune City

October 20 – Kerala Blasters vs Delhi Dynamos

October 21 – Jamshedpur FC vs ATK

October 22 – FC Pune City vs Bengaluru FC

October 23 – Delhi Dynamos vs Chennaiyin FC

October 24 – FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC

October 25 – NEUFC vs Jamshedpur FC

October 26 – ATK vs Chennaiyin FC

October 27 – Mumbai City FC vs Delhi Dynamos

October 28 – FC Goa vs FC Pune City

October 29 – Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters

October 30 – Delhi Dynamos vs NEUFC

October 31 – Bengaluru FC vs ATK

November 1 – Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa

November 2 – FC Pune City vs Kerala Blasters

November 3 – Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC

November 4 – Delhi Dynamos vs Jamshedpur FC

November 5 – Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC

November 6 – FC Pune City vs Chennaiyin FC

November 8 – FC Goa vs Delhi Dynamos

November 9 – NEUFC vs Mumbai City FC

November 10 – ATK vs FC Pune City

November 11 – Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa

November 21 – FC Pune City vs Jamshedpur FC

November 22 – FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC

November 23 – NEUFC vs Kerala Blasters

November 24 – Mumbai City FC vs ATK

November 25 – Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC

November 26 – Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos

November 27 – FC Pune City vs NEUFC

November 28 – ATK vs FC Goa

November 29 – Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters

November 30 – Bengaluru FC vs FC Pune City

December 1 – Jamshedpur FC vs NEUFC

December 2 – Chennaiyin FC vs ATK

December 3 – Delhi Dynamos vs Mumbai City FC

December 4 – Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC

December 5 – NEUFC vs Bengaluru FC

December 6 – Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC

December 7 – Kerala Blasters vs FC Pune City

December 8 – NEUFC vs ATK

December 9 – Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC

December 11 – FC Pune City vs FC Goa

December 12 – Jamshedpur FC vs Delhi Dynamos

December 13 – ATK vs Bengaluru FC

December 14 – FC Goa vs NEUFC

December 15 – Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi Dynamos

December 16 – Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App