FC Pune City vs NorthEast United FC highlights: NorthEast beat Pune 2-0

FC Pune City vs NorthEast United FC highlights: A late winner by Juan Mascia helped NorthEast United secure a 2-0 victory over FC Pune City. Bartholomew Ogbeche gave the Highlanders the lead in the 23rd minute of the match. However, Pune were also impressive in the attack but exceptional goalkeeping by Pawan Kumar denied the hosts from finding the nets. The win takes NorthEast United to the second spot of the points table with 17 points.

Live Blog FC Pune City vs NorthEast United FC highlights FULL TIME: PUN 0-2 NEU Goals from Ogbeche and Juan Mascia give NorthEast United a 2-0 victory over FC Pune City. With this win, NorthEast United climb to the second spot in the points table. 91' GOAAAAAL PENALTY! Sahil pulls Juan Mascia inside the box and the referee awards a penalty to the visitors at the 90th minute. Mascia steps up to take the spot kick and successfully converts it into a goal. 83' GOAL KICK Some skillful play by Marko Stankovic in the middle as he takes a turn and goes past the defender. He passes the ball to Ashique Kuruniyan on the right side of the pitch. But Kuruniyan couldn't do much as the ball rolls for a goal kick. 76' PUN 0-1 NEU A sloppy back pass and Ogbeche sprints and collects the ball but the striker is soon sorrounded by three defenders. At the end Adil Khan clears up the mess by passing the ball to the goalkeeper. 70' PUN 0-1 NEU With 20 minutes remaining in the match, Pune are still trailing by 1-goal. Although they are building up most of the attack but Pawan Kumar and NorthEast defenders are making it impossible for the hosts from finding an equaliser. 55' Referee books Marcelinho The referee books Marcelinho as he gets engaged in a heated argument with the linesman. The Pune player was unhappy when the official raised his flag for a NEU freekick. 51' PUN 0-1 NEU NorthEast United are comfortbaly tossing the ball around the park leaving Pune with no chance of getting hold of the possession. Second half Second half resumes! Will Pune be able to change the outcome of this contest? PUN 0-1 NEU Half time! Half time! Ogbeche's goal keeps NorthEast the lead. PUN 0-1 NEU. 34' CHANCE An exceptional ball by Sahil Panwar from the centre line. The ball travels over the NorthEast defender and lands straight into Ian Hume, but a heavy first touch by the latter makes it easy for Pawan Kumar to rescue his team. 22' GOAAAAAAL Pune defenders fail to clear the CORNER as the ball goes straight into the legs of Ogbeche. This time Kamaljit Singh fails to rescue his team from danger as the Nigerian strikes for the visitors from close range. PUN 0-1 NEU 21' SAVE WHAT A SAVE! Kamaljit Singh produces a brilliant SAVE as he dives to his right to deny Ogbeche from finding the back of the net. CORNER FOR NorthEast. 17' PUN 0-0 NEU Bartholomew Ogbeche, the NorthEast United skipper, is frustrated with himself as his pass directed towards the right flank goes out for a THROW IN. 11' SAVE Pawan Kumar gets his hand at the right time to deny Ashique Kuruniyan from giving the home side an early lead. 6' OFFSIDE Federico Gallego lofts the ball inside the box for Juan Mascia, but the linesman raises his flag for OFFSIDE. KICK OFF The referee blows the whistle and the match is underway. Hosts Pune get the ball rolling. Players arrive for the national anthem The players from both the side arrive at the centre of the pitch for the Indian national anthem. We are moments away from the KICK OFF. Starting XI's #PUNNEU line-ups are out and @Humey_7 makes his first start of the season for @FCPuneCity while @ESchattorie has fielded a strong side for @NEUtdFC!



LIVE updates: https://t.co/KUnk0wjeWF#HeroISL #LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega pic.twitter.com/h5B5AYNybB — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) 27 November 2018 NEUFC Starting XI Pawan Kumar (GK), Keegan Pereira, Mato Grgic, Gurwinder Singh, Jose Leudo, Rowllin Borges, Redeem Tlang, Juan Mascia, Federico Gallego, Bartholomew Ogbeche (C). FC Pune City Playing XI: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Gurtej Singh (C), Matt Mills, Sahil Panwar, Ashutosh Mehta, Adil Khan, Jonathan Vila, Ashique Kuruniyan, Iain Hume, Robin Singh, Marcelinho. Hello and Welcome Hello and welcome to our live blog of FC Pune City vs NorthEast United FC. Having bagged their first victory of the season after defeating Jamshedpur FC 2-1, FC Pune City would look to bag a second win on the trot as they take on NorthEast United in today's match. Stay tuned for updates.