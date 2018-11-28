ISL 2018: ATK, GOA play out 0-0 draw

ISL 2018, ATK vs FC Goa Highlights: A resolute ATK defence managed to keep the dangerous Ferran Corominas at bay and hold FC Goa for a goalless draw.
ISL 2018, ATK vs FC Goa Highlights: A resolute ATK defence managed to keep the dangerous Ferran Corominas at bay and hold FC Goa for a goalless draw in their Indian Super League football fixture on Wednesday.
FC Goa started off on the front foot but as the game settled, the hosts started making plays of their own but neither side managed to get the winner in an intriguing contest.
Full time
PEEP! PEEP! PEEEEEEEP! Full time. It was a match full of wasted chances and even in the last minute, Edu Bedia shoots one wide. Even ATK could have actually gone on to win the game had Everton Santos been more clinical in front of the goal. But at full time, there is no change in the scoreline. Match ends in a draw. ATK 0-0 GOA
5 minutes of time added on
5 minutes of time added on. Will we see a goal? Meanwhile, Lanzarote's impressive delivery is once again cleared off the danger zone. No change in the scoreline. ATK 0-0 GOA
75'
Another chance goes begging by as Edu missed the target from the free kick. Meanwhile, Johson gets a yellow card due to a foul on Corominas. ATK 0-0 GOA
60’ CHANCE!
Lanzarote delivers a fine free-kick and it’s Johnson who gets on the end of it. But his gliding header is just wide. No change in the scoreline. ATK 0-0 GOA
Second Half resumes
Second half resumes and we have an early save as Edu shoots one straight at the keeper. ATK 0-0 GOA
Halftime!
Despite no goals it was quite an eventful first half as two players went into the referee's book. Pronay Halder also has a final warning. Another foul by him and we see him leave the field. Meanwhile, Everton Santos had two chances to provide ATK the lead but he shot wide under pressure. ATK 0-0 GOA
Yellow Card
Yellow card for ATK's Andre Bikey. First, it was Pronay Halder who fouled Edu Bedia. Bikey cannot keep calm and goes out pushing and shoving Carlos Pena of Goa. And that rash challenge sees him enter the referee's book. ATK 0-0 GOA
13' CHANCE
FC GOA misses another golden opportunity. A lofted ball directed towards the far side of the post goes over the ATK defender and bounces right in front of fall, who heads it but the ball misses the ball goes wide. GOALKICK for ATK.
7' CHANCE!
The visitors create an early chance as Jackichand sprints from the right and passes the ball to Seriton. The defender takes a shot but the ball hits the net. ATK 0-0 GOA
KICK OFF
The referee blows the whistle and the match is underway with the hosts starting the proceedings. HERE WE GO!
FC GOA LINE UP
PLAYING XI: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Chinglensana Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Jackichand Singh, Edu Bedia, Ferran Corominas
PLAYING XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Ankit Mukherjee, John Johnson, Andre Bikey, Ricky Lallawmawma, Gerson Vieira, Pronay Halder, Hitesh Sharma, Manuel Lanzarote, Jayesh Rane, Everton Santos
SUBSTITUTES: Debjit Majumder (GK), Arnab Mondal, Noussai El Maimouni, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Komal Thatal, Balwant Singh, Eli Babalj
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and Welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Hero Indian Super League match between ATK and FC Goa. The match will be played at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. ATK, who have played 8 matches so far, are placed seventh on the points table with 11 points, while FC Goa after playing the exact number of games are in third spot.
Despite the obvious individual quality in their squad, ATK have not reached their full potential this season. The two-time champions have looked lacklustre in attack, scoring only seven goals – the joint lowest in the league. With Kalu Uche and Emiliano Alfaro unavailable until January at the earliest, Coppell will need to look elsewhere for goals. What is more concerning is their inability to create chances. ATK have taken the least number of shots in the league (68). In their previous fixture against Mumbai City, they had just two shots on target. Lanzarote and Co. will really need to step up to the plate if they hope to overcome Goa.
