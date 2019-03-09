ISL 2018-19 Semi-Final Football Live Score, Mumbai City vs FC Goa Live Score Streaming: MUM 1-0 GOA in first half

Toggle Menu
ISL 2018-19 Semi Final Live Score, Mumbai City vs FC Goa Football Live Score Streaming: Mumbai have been beaten twice in the league stage this season by Goa (ISL)

ISL 2018-19 Semi-Final Football Live Score, Mumbai City vs FC Goa Football Live Score Streaming: Mumbai City will have revenge and final spot on their minds when they take on FC Goa for the first leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) semifinals on Saturday. The other first-leg play-offs was won by NorthEast United, who edged out Bengaluru 2-1 in Guwahati.

Mumbai have been beaten twice in the league stage this season by Goa, 5-0 thrashing the first time, followed by 2-0 loss. Goa have kept seven clean sheets against Mumbai over the course of five seasons.

VS

Semi-Final 2 - 1st Leg | 09 Mar 2019

Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

Match Details

Mumbai City FC

1
  • 20’ Rafael Bastos
2

FC Goa

  • 31’ Jackichand Singh
  • 39’ Serigne Mourtada Fall
Match Center

Live Blog

ISL 2018-19 Semi-Final, Mumbai City vs FC Goa: Catch Live Score and Updates

EQUALISER!

The scores are level as Jackichand Singh registers his name on the scoresheet. Ferran Corominas' takes a shot from distance and the keeper manages to push the ball away not out of danger though. Jackichand reacts first and smashes it inside the Mumbai goalpost 

GOAL

This was on the cards. Arnold Issoko delivers another beautiful cross from the right and Rafael Bastos runs into the box and taps it in the far post. Mumbai City go 1-0 up inside the first 20 minutes. 

Mumbai look to take early advantage over FC Goa

Wonderful gameplay in the middle by the hosts as they look to take an early advantage over FC Goa.  Arnold Issoko plays a lofted ball in the middle from the right, however, his cross goes beyond Modou Sougou and the goalie collects it cleanly at the end.

First attempt on goal

Mumbai City FC have the first attempt on goal as Arnold Issoko's ambitious effort from distance is pushed away for a corner by the goalie. Not a convincing save as the ball could have been easily caught.

KICK OFF

The referee blows the whistle and the match between Mumbai City and FC Goa is underway. Let's Football!

The players have arrived in the middle as both the teams get ready for the Indian national anthem. We are moments away from the kickoff. 

The travelling Gaur army

(Image Source: Twitter/IndSuperLeague)  

FC Goa

Playing XI: Naveen Kumar (GK), Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia, Jackichand Singh, Ferran Corominas

Substitutes: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Saviour Gama, Mohamed Ali, Chinglensana Singh, Zaid Krouch, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh

Mumbai City FC

Playing XI: Amrinder Singh (GK/C), Joyner Lourenco, Subhasish Bose, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Arnold Issoko, Lucian Goian, Sehnaj Singh, Rafael Bastos, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Machado, Modou Sougou

Substitutes: Ravi Kumar (GK), Sanjay Balmuchu, Matias Mirabaje, Mohammed Rafique, Sanju Pradhan, Alen Deory, Pranjal Bhumij

Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first leg of the semi-final match between Mumbai City and FC Goa at the Mumbai Football Arena. After suffering two heavy defeats against FC Goa in the league stage, Mumbai City FC will seek for revenge, while Goa, on the other hand, would like to maintain their supreme form against their opponent. It will be interesting to see which team emerge victorious tonight. Stay tuned for live updates

Probable XI-

Mumbai City: Amrinder Singh, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Lucian Goian, Anwar Ali, Subhasish Bose, Arnold Issoko, Sehnaj Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Machado, Rafael Bastos, Modou Sougou

FC Goa: Naveen Kumar, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Desai, Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh, Jackichand Singh, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Ferran Corominas

