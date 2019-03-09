ISL 2018-19 Semi-Final Football Live Score, Mumbai City vs FC Goa Live Score Streaming: MUM 1-0 GOA in first half

ISL 2018-19 Semi-Final Football Live Score, Mumbai City vs FC Goa Football Live Score Streaming: Mumbai City will have revenge and final spot on their minds when they take on FC Goa for the first leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) semifinals on Saturday. The other first-leg play-offs was won by NorthEast United, who edged out Bengaluru 2-1 in Guwahati.

Mumbai have been beaten twice in the league stage this season by Goa, 5-0 thrashing the first time, followed by 2-0 loss. Goa have kept seven clean sheets against Mumbai over the course of five seasons.

VS Semi-Final 2 - 1st Leg | 09 Mar 2019 Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai Match Details Mumbai City FC 1 20’ Rafael Bastos 2 FC Goa 31’ Jackichand Singh

31’ Jackichand Singh 39’ Serigne Mourtada Fall Match Center