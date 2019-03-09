ISL 2018-19 Semi-Final Football Live Score, Mumbai City vs FC Goa Live Score Streaming: MUM 1-0 GOA in first half

ISL 2018-19 Semi-Final Football Live Score, Mumbai City vs FC Goa Football Live Score Streaming: Mumbai City will have revenge and final spot on their minds when they take on FC Goa for the first leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) semifinals on Saturday. The other first-leg play-offs was won by NorthEast United, who edged out Bengaluru 2-1 in Guwahati.
Mumbai have been beaten twice in the league stage this season by Goa, 5-0 thrashing the first time, followed by 2-0 loss. Goa have kept seven clean sheets against Mumbai over the course of five seasons.
Semi-Final 2 - 1st Leg | 09 Mar 2019
Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
Mumbai City FC
- 20’ Rafael Bastos
FC Goa
- 31’ Jackichand Singh
- 39’ Serigne Mourtada Fall
EQUALISER!
The scores are level as Jackichand Singh registers his name on the scoresheet. Ferran Corominas' takes a shot from distance and the keeper manages to push the ball away not out of danger though. Jackichand reacts first and smashes it inside the Mumbai goalpost
GOAL
This was on the cards. Arnold Issoko delivers another beautiful cross from the right and Rafael Bastos runs into the box and taps it in the far post. Mumbai City go 1-0 up inside the first 20 minutes.
Mumbai look to take early advantage over FC Goa
Wonderful gameplay in the middle by the hosts as they look to take an early advantage over FC Goa. Arnold Issoko plays a lofted ball in the middle from the right, however, his cross goes beyond Modou Sougou and the goalie collects it cleanly at the end.
First attempt on goal
Mumbai City FC have the first attempt on goal as Arnold Issoko's ambitious effort from distance is pushed away for a corner by the goalie. Not a convincing save as the ball could have been easily caught.
KICK OFF
The referee blows the whistle and the match between Mumbai City and FC Goa is underway. Let's Football!
The players have arrived in the middle as both the teams get ready for the Indian national anthem. We are moments away from the kickoff.
The travelling Gaur army
(Image Source: Twitter/IndSuperLeague)
FC Goa
Playing XI: Naveen Kumar (GK), Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia, Jackichand Singh, Ferran Corominas
Substitutes: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Saviour Gama, Mohamed Ali, Chinglensana Singh, Zaid Krouch, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh
Mumbai City FC
Playing XI: Amrinder Singh (GK/C), Joyner Lourenco, Subhasish Bose, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Arnold Issoko, Lucian Goian, Sehnaj Singh, Rafael Bastos, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Machado, Modou Sougou
Substitutes: Ravi Kumar (GK), Sanjay Balmuchu, Matias Mirabaje, Mohammed Rafique, Sanju Pradhan, Alen Deory, Pranjal Bhumij
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first leg of the semi-final match between Mumbai City and FC Goa at the Mumbai Football Arena. After suffering two heavy defeats against FC Goa in the league stage, Mumbai City FC will seek for revenge, while Goa, on the other hand, would like to maintain their supreme form against their opponent. It will be interesting to see which team emerge victorious tonight. Stay tuned for live updates