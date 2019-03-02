ISL 2018-19 Football Live Streaming, Pune City vs Mumbai City Live Score Streaming: Mumbai take on rivals Pune in Maharashtra derby

ISL 2018-19 Football Live Streaming, Pune City vs Mumbai City Live Score Streaming: Already assured of a spot in the semifinals, Mumbai City FC will be looking for a confidence-boosting win when they take on Pune City in a ‘Maharashtra derby’ at the Indian Super League on Saturday. The Islanders, who have already qualified for the semi-finals, can possibly secure the third spot with a win which could see them pitted against FC Goa in the knock-out tie.
If NorthEast United manage to pip Kerala Blasters, Jorge Costa’s men will have to play league leaders Bengaluru FC. Mumbai City, after being in a rut of sorts following the international break, finally jolted into action in their last game and beat ATK 3-1 to seal a top-four spot.
Match 89 | 02 Mar 2019
Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
FC Pune City Playing XI:
Kamaljit Singh (GK/C), Gurtej Singh, Matt Mills, Sarthak Golui, Mohammed Yasir, Rohit Kumar, Marko Stankovic, Adil Khan, Iain Hume, Nikhil Poojary, Robin Singh.
Substitutes- Vishal Kaith (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Abhishek Halder, Shankar Sampingraj, Jakob Vanlalhlimpuia.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second leg of the Maharashtra derby where Pune City host Mumbai at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.