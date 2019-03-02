ISL 2018-19 Football Live Streaming, Pune City vs Mumbai City Live Score Streaming: Mumbai take on rivals Pune in Maharashtra derby

ISL 2018-19 Football Live Streaming, Pune City vs Mumbai City Live Score Streaming: Already assured of a spot in the semifinals, Mumbai City FC will be looking for a confidence-boosting win when they take on Pune City in a ‘Maharashtra derby’ at the Indian Super League on Saturday. The Islanders, who have already qualified for the semi-finals, can possibly secure the third spot with a win which could see them pitted against FC Goa in the knock-out tie.

If NorthEast United manage to pip Kerala Blasters, Jorge Costa’s men will have to play league leaders Bengaluru FC. Mumbai City, after being in a rut of sorts following the international break, finally jolted into action in their last game and beat ATK 3-1 to seal a top-four spot.

VS Match 89 | 02 Mar 2019 Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune Match Details FC Pune City 0 0 Mumbai City FC Match Center