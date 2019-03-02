ISL 2018-19 Football Live Streaming, Pune City vs Mumbai City Live Score Streaming: Mumbai take on rivals Pune in Maharashtra derby

Toggle Menu
ISL 2018-19 Football Live Streaming, Pune City vs Mumbai City Live Score Streaming Online: Mumbai City FC will be looking for a confidence-boosting win when they take on Pune City in a Maharashtra derby.

Image Caption: ISL 2018-19, Pune City vs Mumbai City Football Live Score Streaming: Mumbai take on rivals Pune

ISL 2018-19 Football Live Streaming, Pune City vs Mumbai City Live Score Streaming: Already assured of a spot in the semifinals, Mumbai City FC will be looking for a confidence-boosting win when they take on Pune City in a ‘Maharashtra derby’ at the Indian Super League on Saturday. The Islanders, who have already qualified for the semi-finals, can possibly secure the third spot with a win which could see them pitted against FC Goa in the knock-out tie.

If NorthEast United manage to pip Kerala Blasters, Jorge Costa’s men will have to play league leaders Bengaluru FC. Mumbai City, after being in a rut of sorts following the international break, finally jolted into action in their last game and beat ATK 3-1 to seal a top-four spot.

VS

Match 89 | 02 Mar 2019

Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune

Match Details

FC Pune City

0
    0

    Mumbai City FC

      Match Center

      Live Blog

      ISL 2018-19, Pune City vs Mumbai City: Catch Live Score and Updates

      FC Pune City Playing XI:

      Kamaljit Singh (GK/C), Gurtej Singh, Matt Mills, Sarthak Golui, Mohammed Yasir, Rohit Kumar, Marko Stankovic, Adil Khan, Iain Hume, Nikhil Poojary, Robin Singh.

      Substitutes- Vishal Kaith (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Abhishek Halder, Shankar Sampingraj, Jakob Vanlalhlimpuia.

      Hello and Welcome

      Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second leg of the  Maharashtra derby where Pune City host Mumbai at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. Stay tuned for all live updates.

      Jorge Costa has claimed that he is looking for nothing less than a win though he might have to make do without the services of Souvik Chakraborty and Sehnaj Singh who are suspended for this tie. "I will not rest anybody. Some players will not play tomorrow due to injuries. Two players are suspended and some players are on three yellow cards. All others will play. We want to win tomorrow, it is the final game of the league stage," he said.

      Phil Brown's team are already out of the running for a semi spot but they can still finish sixth on the table, provided they win on Saturday and ATK loses their final fixture.

