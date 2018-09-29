ISL 2018-19 Points Table, Standings, ISL 5 Team Standings

Indian Super League (ISL) will enter its fifth season starting September 29 – earlier than the November start to the fourth edition – won by Chennaiyin FC. The season gets underway at the Salt Lake Stadium with ATK taking on Kerala Blasters. Day later, defending champions Cheanniyin travel to Bengaluru in a stiff contest and a repeat of last year’s final. For the second season running, ISL will feature ten teams after the introduction of Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC last season.

At present, the league authorities are yet to release the complete schedule for the season with only fixtures for 2018 public thus far. The season will allocate breaks for international football including a lengthy break for Asian Cup where India will also be plying their trade. In total, there are supposed to be three breaks through the course of the season.

Points Table

No. Teams Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points 1. ATK 0 0 0 0 0 0 2. Bengaluru FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 3. Chennaiyin FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Delhi Dynamos 0 0 0 0 0 0 5. FC Goa 0 0 0 0 0 0 6. Jamshedpur FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 7. Kerala Blasters 0 0 0 0 0 0 8. Mumbai City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 9. NorthEast United FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 10. FC Pune City 0 0 0 0 0 0

ISL will move from the double header format on the weekends in the previous seasons to 7.30 PM IST kickoffs throughout the week.

