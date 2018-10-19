ISL 2018-19 Live Score, Mumbai City vs Pune City Live Score Streaming: Pune look for first win in Maharashtra derby

ISL 2018-19, Mumbai City vs Pune City Live Score, Live Updates: The first Maharashtra derby of the Indian Super League 2018-19 season promises to be an engaging battle between the hosts Mumbai City FC and FC Pune City on Friday at Mumbai Football Arena. Mumbai will rely on Paulo Machado, Arnold Issoko and Rafael Bastos if they are to overcome a Pune City side which possesses a fearsome attack that has been boosted by the return of Marcelinho. Meanwhile, Pune will look confident with the return of Marcelinho, who missed the side’s opener due to a suspension.
ISL 2018-19 Live Score, Mumbai City vs Pune City Live Score Streaming: Jorge Costa will demand more from his foreign contingent on Friday after managing only a loss and a draw against Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters respectively in their opening two games. "The results were not what we wanted, especially in the first game at home. But we are working good and I have the same confidence in the team. I’m hoping we can do better tomorrow and hopefully, we can get three points," said an optimistic Costa. "Pune are a very good team. We are building a new team and Pune have almost the same team from last season. They have an advantage there and also have a very good coach. It will be a difficult game for us," he added.
Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the first Maharashtra derby of the Indian Super League 2018-19 season as both Mumbai and Pune would eye to secure their first win. The starting line up of both the teams have been announced. Pune has made one change as Marcelinho returns from the bench, while Mumbai has named the same starting XI which started in Kochi.