ISL 2018-19 Live Score, Mumbai City vs Pune City Live Score Streaming: Pune look for first win in Maharashtra derby

Mumbai City FC will take on FC Pune City. (Source: ISL)

ISL 2018-19 Live Score, Mumbai City vs Pune City Live Score Streaming: Jorge Costa will demand more from his foreign contingent on Friday after managing only a loss and a draw against Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters respectively in their opening two games. "The results were not what we wanted, especially in the first game at home. But we are working good and I have the same confidence in the team. I’m hoping we can do better tomorrow and hopefully, we can get three points," said an optimistic Costa. "Pune are a very good team. We are building a new team and Pune have almost the same team from last season. They have an advantage there and also have a very good coach. It will be a difficult game for us," he added.