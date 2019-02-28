ISL 2018-19 Football Live Streaming, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score: Goa take on Chennai in a bid to seal the second spot

ISL 2018-19 Football Live Streaming, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score Streaming: FC Goa squares off against Chennaiyin FC to finish off their season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa, onThursday. Aready assured of a play-off berth, FC Goa would look to seal the second spot when they take on Chennaiyin FC in a crucial league match of the Hero Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda here, on Thursday. Having suffered a defeat against Bengaluru FC in the previous match, Sergio Lobera and his team would be looking to get back to winning ways before the play-offs.
Last year’s champions are badly in need of a win, given that they are yet to reach double figures in terms of points and could find themselves in an embarrassing situation if they do not win on Thursday.
Match 87 | 28 Feb 2019
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
Battle of the two minds
Chennaiyin FC Playing XI
Karanjit Singh (GK), Tondonba Singh, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Mailson Alves (C), Christopher Herd, Anirudh Thapa, Raphael Augusto, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Jeje Lalpekhlua, CK Vineeth.
Substitutes: Sanjiban Ghosh (GK), Zohmingliana Ralte, Thoi Singh, Gregory Nelson, Germanpreet Singh, Francisco Fernandes, Mohammed Rafi.
FC Goa Playing XI
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa. Stay tuned for live score and updates here.