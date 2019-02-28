ISL 2018-19 Football Live Streaming, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score: Goa take on Chennai in a bid to seal the second spot

ISL 2018-19 Football Live Streaming, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score Streaming: FC Goa squares off against Chennaiyin FC to finish off their season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa, onThursday. Aready assured of a play-off berth, FC Goa would look to seal the second spot when they take on Chennaiyin FC in a crucial league match of the Hero Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda here, on Thursday. Having suffered a defeat against Bengaluru FC in the previous match, Sergio Lobera and his team would be looking to get back to winning ways before the play-offs.

Last year’s champions are badly in need of a win, given that they are yet to reach double figures in terms of points and could find themselves in an embarrassing situation if they do not win on Thursday.

VS Match 87 | 28 Feb 2019 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa Match Details FC Goa 0 0 Chennaiyin FC Match Center