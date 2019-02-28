ISL 2018-19 Football Live Streaming, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score: Goa take on Chennai in a bid to seal the second spot

Toggle Menu
ISL 2018-19, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Football Live Score Streaming: Goa take on Chennai in a bid to seal the second spot. (Source: ISL)

ISL 2018-19 Football Live Streaming, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score Streaming:  FC Goa squares off against Chennaiyin FC to finish off their season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa, onThursday. Aready assured of a play-off berth, FC Goa would look to seal the second spot when they take on Chennaiyin FC in a crucial league match of the Hero Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda here, on Thursday. Having suffered a defeat against Bengaluru FC in the previous match, Sergio Lobera and his team would be looking to get back to winning ways before the play-offs.

Last year’s champions are badly in need of a win, given that they are yet to reach double figures in terms of points and could find themselves in an embarrassing situation if they do not win on Thursday.

VS

Match 87 | 28 Feb 2019

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

Match Details

FC Goa

0
    0

    Chennaiyin FC

      Match Center

      Live Blog

      ISL 2018-19, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Catch Live Score and Updates

      Battle of the two minds

      Chennaiyin FC Playing XI

      Karanjit Singh (GK), Tondonba Singh, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Mailson Alves (C), Christopher Herd, Anirudh Thapa, Raphael Augusto, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Jeje Lalpekhlua, CK Vineeth.

      Substitutes: Sanjiban Ghosh (GK), Zohmingliana Ralte, Thoi Singh, Gregory Nelson, Germanpreet Singh, Francisco Fernandes, Mohammed Rafi.

      FC Goa Playing XI

      Naveen Kumar (GK), Mourtada Fall, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Chinglensana Singh, Jackichand Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Edu Bedia (C), Lenny Rodrigues, Zaid Krouch, Ferran Corominas.
       
      Substitutes- Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Mohamed Ali, Nirmal Chettri, Pratesh Shirodkar, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh.

      Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.  Stay tuned for live score and updates here.

      Possible XI-

      FC Goa: Naveen Kumar, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Desai, Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh, Jackichand Singh, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Ferran Corominas

      Chennaiyin FC: Karanjit Singh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Mailson Alves, Eli Sabia, Tondonba Singh, Christopher Herd, Anirudh Thapa, Raphael Augusto, Issac Vanmalsawma, CK Vineeth, Jeje Lalpekhlua

