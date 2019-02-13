ISL 2018-19, Mumbai City vs NorthEast United highlights: NorthEast United secure 2-0 win over Mumbai

ISL 2018-19, Mumbai City vs NorthEast United highlights: Goals from Rowllin Borges and Bartholomew Ogbeche helped NorthEast United FC secure a 2-0 win against Mumbai City FC on Wednesday. The Highlanders started on an attacking note as Borges blasted slotted it past the Mumbai keeper within five minutes. The visitors extended their lead right after the half-an-hour mark as Ogbeche tapped an incoming low cross from the right at the far corner.

Things started slow in the second half as both the sides tossed the ball around the park focusing more on ball possesion. With this win, both the teams share 27 points each in 16 matches. The Highlanders have climbed to the second spot on the points table, while Mumbai dropped to the third position.