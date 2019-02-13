ISL 2018-19, Mumbai City vs NorthEast United highlights: NorthEast United secure 2-0 win over Mumbai

ISL 2018-19, Mumbai City vs NorthEast United highlights: Goals from Rowllin Borges and Bartholomew Ogbeche helped NorthEast United FC secure a 2-0 win against Mumbai City FC on Wednesday. The Highlanders started on an attacking note as Borges blasted slotted it past the Mumbai keeper within five minutes. The visitors extended their lead right after the half-an-hour mark as Ogbeche tapped an incoming low cross from the right at the far corner.
Things started slow in the second half as both the sides tossed the ball around the park focusing more on ball possesion. With this win, both the teams share 27 points each in 16 matches. The Highlanders have climbed to the second spot on the points table, while Mumbai dropped to the third position.
Important win for NorthEast United
It's all over at the Mumbai Football Arena as goals from Rowllin Borges and Bartholomew Ogbeche help NorthEast United FC claim a 2-0 win over Mumbai City FC
Substitution
Federico Gallego makes way for Redeem Tlang. Second change for the visitors.
Mumbai City FC struggle
We are into the final quarter of the match and Mumbai City FC are still trailing by 2 goals. Despite giving everything to build pressure on the opponent, the hosts have so far failed to find the gaps. NorthEast United manager Eelco Schattorie will be happy with the way things have turned out for his boys tonight.
Poor effort
Lots of space for Reagan Singh in the midfield and well outside the box. He tries to line up a shot on target but fails to keep it down and the ball flies way above the crossbar.
Both the teams have started things slowly in the second half as primary focus is on possession and creating chances.
Action Reumes
The referee blows the whistle and the second half action is underway at the Mumbai Football Arena.
HALF TIME
The first half comes to an end as goals from Rowllin Borges and Bartholomew Ogbeche help NorthEast United take a two-goal lead at the interval. Can the home side bounce back in the final 45 minutes?
NorthEast double their lead
NorthEast United have doubled their lead right after the half-an-hour mark. Bartholomew Ogbeche taps the ball inside the goalpost after a low cross from the right comes straight to him at far post.
Comfortable save
Sauvik Chakrabarti plays a cross from the right towards Rafael Bastos inside the box. The Mumbai player leaps over the defender but fails to make the contact that he would have hoped for. The header is on target but the lack of power in it makes life easy for Pawan Kumar.
NorthEast miss golden chance
NorthEast United miss a golden chance to double their lead in the first 15 minutes. A fine chip by Panagiotis Triadis from the left towards the far post but Rowllin Borges heads it straight to the keeper.
So close from finding the equaliser
Mumbai City almost found the equaliser as Rafael Bastos attempts a volley from outside the box. The ball dips and hits the crossbar before going out for a goalkick.
NorthEast United take early lead
NorthEast United take an early lead. Keegan Pereira makes an excellent run on the left and cuts it to Rowllin Borges, who's standing right at the edge of the box. Borges makes no mistake as he slots past the Mumbai keeper to give the visitors an important lead right in the starting moments of the match.
KICK OFF
The referee blows the whistle and the match between Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United is underway at the Mumbai Football Arena.
Mumbai City Playing XI:
Amrinder Singh (GK/C), Marko Klisura, Anwar Ali, Milan Singh, Arnold Issoko, Raynier Fernandes, Rafael Bastos, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Modou Sougou, Paulo Machado.
Substitutes : Ravi Kumar (GK), Bipin Singh, Matias Mirabje, Mohammed Rafique, Sanju Pradhan, Sehnaj Singh, Pranjal Bhumij
NorthEast United Playing XI :
Pawan Kumar (GK), Jose Leudo, Federico Gallego, Bartholomew Ogbeche (C), Reagan Singh, Rowllin Borges, Gurwinder Singh, Mato Grgic, Keegan Pereira, Panagiotis Triadis, Lalthathanga Khawlhring
Substitutes : Gurmeet (GK), Pawan Kumar, Lalrempuia Fanai, Nikhil Kadam, Redeem Tlang, Girik Khosla, Juan Muscia
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of Mumbai City and NorthEast United. As the battle for top four heats up Mumbai City lock horns with North East United. Mumbai City are currently second. The Highlanders are on the fourth position.