ISL 2018-19 Live Streaming, FC Pune City vs ATK Football Live Score Streaming: Pune host two-time champions ATK

ISL 2018-19 Live Streaming Online, FC Pune City vs ATK Football Live Score Streaming: FC Pune City host ATK at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Match 74 of the Indian Super League. Pune are not in contention for a playoff spot after losing momentum in mid-season. They started off well but a seven-match winless streak ended their hopes of qualifying into the next round.

However, ATK is still in the hunt for the playoff spots. As far as team news is concerned, Matt Mills is injured for Pune City. ATK are full strength with all the players available for selection. Who will win tonight? Catch live score and updates of FC Pune City vs ATK.

Live Blog

ISL 2018-19, FC Pune City vs ATK: Catch Live Score and Updates

FC Pune City Playing XI:

Vishal Kaithal, Ashutosh Mehta, Gurtej Singh, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rohit Kumar, Nikhil Poojary, Jonathan Vila

Subs: Vishal Kaithal, Ashutosh Mehta, Gurtej Singh, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rohit Kumar, Nikhil Poojary, Jonathan Vila

ATK Playing XI:

Arindam Bhattacharya, Pritam Kotal, Arnab Mondal, John Johnson, Ricky Lallawmawma, Gerson Viera, Pronay Halder, Edu Garcia, Manuel Lanzarote, Jayesh Rane, Everton Santos

Subs: Debjit Majumdar, Andre Bikey, Ankit Mukherjee, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Hitesh Sharma, Balwant Singh, Kalu Uche

Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to our live blog of FC Pune City vs ATK.  FC Pune host two-time champions ATK at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune, in Match 74 of the Indian Super League. Stay tuned for live updates.

Probable XI

FC Pune City: Kamaljit Singh, Sahil Panwar, Martin Diaz, Sarthak Golui, Ashique Kuruniyan, Marko Stankovic, Adil Khan, Diego Carlos, Marcelinho, Iain Hume, Robin Singh

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharya, Ricky Lallawmawma, Arnab Mondal, John Johnson, Pritam Kotal, Gerson Vieira, Pronay Halder, Hitesh Sharma, Everton Santos, Edu Garcia, Manuel Lanzarote

