ISL 2018-19 Live Streaming, FC Pune City vs ATK Football Live Score Streaming: Pune host two-time champions ATK

ISL 2018-19 Live Streaming Online, FC Pune City vs ATK Football Live Score Streaming: FC Pune City host ATK at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Match 74 of the Indian Super League. Pune are not in contention for a playoff spot after losing momentum in mid-season. They started off well but a seven-match winless streak ended their hopes of qualifying into the next round.

However, ATK is still in the hunt for the playoff spots. As far as team news is concerned, Matt Mills is injured for Pune City. ATK are full strength with all the players available for selection. Who will win tonight? Catch live score and updates of FC Pune City vs ATK.