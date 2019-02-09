ISL 2018-19 Live Streaming, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Football Live Score Streaming: Southern rivals lock horns in battle for supremacy

Toggle Menu
ISL 2018, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Football Live Score Streaming: Southern rivals lock horns in the battle for supremacy.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Football Live Score Streaming, ISL 2018 Football Live Score Streaming Online: Chennaiyin FC battle against Bengaluru FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai on Saturday. A clash of the Southern Rivals is always one that offers excitement. A three-match ban has ruled out Mailson Alves. Bengaluru FC have a full-strength squad. Miku is expected to make it to the starting lineup.

Bengaluru FC are on the top of the table with 31 points from 14 matches. 2018-19 season is now all but over as they have just 5 points in the league with only one win to show. Catch live score and updates of Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC.

Live Blog

PROBABLE XI-

Chennaiyin FC: Karanjit Singh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Zohmingliana Ralte, Eli Sabia, Tondonba Singh, Christopher Herd, Anirudh Thapa, Gregory Nelson, Raphel Augusto, Jeje Lalpekhlua, CK Vineeth

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nishu Kumar, Albert Serran, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Miku

