ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Pune City Football Live Score Streaming: Defending champions Chennaiyin play for pride

ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Pune City Football Live Score Streaming: Chennaiyin FC take on FC Pune City in the Indian Super League on Saturday, hoping to gain some momentum, with the Super Cup and AFC Champions League coming up. The defending champions Chennaiyin are enduring a nightmarish season, sitting at the bottom of the points table with a solitary win and 10 defeats while Pune is at seventh spot with 11 points and will look to push forward with six games in hand.

The hosts are up against FC Pune, the only team they have beaten this season. However, Pune are on a winning spree of two matches and would be eyeing victory in their first match after the break.