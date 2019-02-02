ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Pune City Football Live Score Streaming: Defending champions Chennaiyin play for pridehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/isl-2018-19-football-live-score-chennaiyin-fc-vs-fc-pune-city-live-score-streaming-5565957/
ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Pune City Football Live Score Streaming: Defending champions Chennaiyin play for pride
ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Pune City Today Match Football Live Score Streaming: Strugglers Chennaiyin FC face FC Pune City in hope of pride on Saturday.
ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Pune City Football Live Score Streaming: Chennaiyin FC take on FC Pune City in the Indian Super League on Saturday, hoping to gain some momentum, with the Super Cup and AFC Champions League coming up. The defending champions Chennaiyin are enduring a nightmarish season, sitting at the bottom of the points table with a solitary win and 10 defeats while Pune is at seventh spot with 11 points and will look to push forward with six games in hand.
The hosts are up against FC Pune, the only team they have beaten this season. However, Pune are on a winning spree of two matches and would be eyeing victory in their first match after the break.
Live Blog
ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Pune City Football Live Score Streaming:
Chennaiyin FC
Playing XI: Karanjit Singh (GK), Tondonba Singh, Eli Sabia, Zohmingliana Ralte, Laldinliana Renthlei, Halicharan Narzary, Gregory Nelson, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Raphael Augusto (C), CK Vineeth
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and FC Pune City as the hosts look to gain some momentum ahead of the the Super Cup and AFC Champions League. On the other hand, Pune after securing back-to-back wins would like to carry forward the momentum and return home with all the 3 points. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES
ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Pune City Football Live Score Streaming: It will be new coach Phil Brown's first game in charge of FC Pune and his priority will be to ensure that the team continues the winning run. He was brought in after Miguel Angel Portugal was sacked in October. Marcelinho and Iain Hume will be expected to lead the FC Pune attack while Ashique Kuruniyan and Robin Singh would look to marshal the wings. Meanwhile, Sahil Panwar returns from suspension and is available for selection.
Chennaiyin FC
Playing XI: Karanjit Singh (GK), Tondonba Singh, Eli Sabia, Zohmingliana Ralte, Laldinliana Renthlei, Halicharan Narzary, Gregory Nelson, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Raphael Augusto (C), CK Vineeth
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and FC Pune City as the hosts look to gain some momentum ahead of the the Super Cup and AFC Champions League. On the other hand, Pune after securing back-to-back wins would like to carry forward the momentum and return home with all the 3 points. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES