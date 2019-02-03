Toggle Menu
ISL 2018-19 Football Live Streaming, ATK vs Jamshedpur FC Live Score Streaming: ATK host Jamshedpur in a bid to keep playoff hopes alive

ATK vs Jamshedpur FC Football Live Score Streaming, ISL 2018 Football Live Score Streaming Online: ATK will lock horns with Jamshedpur FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday. Hosts ATK will hit the pitch for the first time after returning from the international break and will be in search for a win to remain in the play-offs race. They are currently placed sixth on the points table with 17 points from 13 matches.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, will miss the service of marquee signing Tim Cahill as the former Australian skipper is probably ruled out for the rest of the season due to an injury. They are currently placed fifth on the points table.

ISL 2018, ATK vs Jamshedpur FC: Catch Live Score and Updates

TEAMS-

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharya, Pritam Kotal, John Johnson, Ricky Lallawmawma, Gerson Vieira, Pronay Halder, Everton Santos, Edu Garcia, Jayesh Rane, Manuel Lanzarote, Balwant Singh.

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul, Robin Gurung, Raju Gaikwad, Tiri, Dhanachandra Singh, Mario Arques, Memo, Pablo Morgado, Michael Soosairaj, Sergio Cidoncha, Farukh Choudhary.

