ISL 2018-19 fixtures: Second phase kickstarts with Kerala Blasters vs ATK on January 25

The second phase of the Indian Super League is set to kickstart this month after the International break in which India participated in the AFC Asian Cup 2019. The second phase of ISL 2018-19 will kickstart on Friday, January 25 with a match between Kerala Blasters and ATK, followed by NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC on Saturday. (ISL 2018-19 Full Schedule)
Bengaluru FC finished the first phase of the tournament as table leaders with 27 points, followed by Mumbai City with 24 points. The former, however, have played one less game than Mumbai City. The top two teams will clash with each other on Sunday, January 27.
IT’S HERE!
The second phase of #HeroISL fixtures are OUT.#LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega pic.twitter.com/dKBrlwYd1m
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) 16 January 2019
The last match of the league is set to take place on March 3 between ATK and Delhi Dynamos at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. All the matches will take place at 7.30 pm. Here is the complete schedule of the second phase of ISL 2018-19:
Fixtures:
Jan 25: Kerala Blasters vs ATK
Jan 26: NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC
Jan 27: Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC
Jan 28: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC
Jan 30: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC
Jan 31: Delhi Dynamos vs Kerala Blasters
Feb 1: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa
Feb 2: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Pune City
Feb 3: ATK vs Jamshedpur FC
Feb 4: Delhi Dynamos vs FC Goa
Feb 6: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters
Feb 7: NorthEast United vs Delhi Dynamos
Feb 8: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC
Feb 9: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC
Feb 10: FC Pune City vs ATK
Feb 13: Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC
Feb 14: FC Goa vs ATK
Feb 15: Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC
Feb 16: Jamshedpur C vs FC Pune City
Feb 17: Delhi Dynamos vs Bengaluru FC
Feb 18: FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters
Feb 20: NorthEast United vs FC Pune City
Feb 21: Bengaluru Fc vs FC Goa
Feb 22: ATK vs Mumbai City FC
Feb 23: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC
Feb 24: FC Pune City vs Delhi Dynamos
Feb 27: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC
Feb 28: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC
March 1: Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United
March 2: FC Pune City vs Mumbai City FC
March 3: ATK vs Delhi Dynamos