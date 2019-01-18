ISL 2018-19 fixtures: Second phase kickstarts with Kerala Blasters vs ATK on January 25

The second phase of the Indian Super League is set to kickstart this month after the International break in which India participated in the AFC Asian Cup 2019. The second phase of ISL 2018-19 will kickstart on Friday, January 25 with a match between Kerala Blasters and ATK, followed by NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC on Saturday. (ISL 2018-19 Full Schedule)

Bengaluru FC finished the first phase of the tournament as table leaders with 27 points, followed by Mumbai City with 24 points. The former, however, have played one less game than Mumbai City. The top two teams will clash with each other on Sunday, January 27.

The last match of the league is set to take place on March 3 between ATK and Delhi Dynamos at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. All the matches will take place at 7.30 pm. Here is the complete schedule of the second phase of ISL 2018-19:

Fixtures:

Jan 25: Kerala Blasters vs ATK

Jan 26: NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC

Jan 27: Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC

Jan 28: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC

Jan 30: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC

Jan 31: Delhi Dynamos vs Kerala Blasters

Feb 1: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa

Feb 2: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Pune City

Feb 3: ATK vs Jamshedpur FC

Feb 4: Delhi Dynamos vs FC Goa

Feb 6: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters

Feb 7: NorthEast United vs Delhi Dynamos

Feb 8: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC

Feb 9: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC

Feb 10: FC Pune City vs ATK

Feb 13: Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC

Feb 14: FC Goa vs ATK

Feb 15: Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC

Feb 16: Jamshedpur C vs FC Pune City

Feb 17: Delhi Dynamos vs Bengaluru FC

Feb 18: FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters

Feb 20: NorthEast United vs FC Pune City

Feb 21: Bengaluru Fc vs FC Goa

Feb 22: ATK vs Mumbai City FC

Feb 23: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC

Feb 24: FC Pune City vs Delhi Dynamos

Feb 27: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC

Feb 28: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC

March 1: Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United

March 2: FC Pune City vs Mumbai City FC

March 3: ATK vs Delhi Dynamos