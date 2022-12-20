Is Messi likely to return to Barcelona at the end of the season?

How will Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe react when they meet at Camp des Loges, the training ground of Paris Saint Germain? After the greatest final of a World Cup, Messi will line up with Mbappe and Neymar, who is still grieving from Brazil’s exit. How the three superstars will work together post the World Cup now that equations have changed will be closely watched.

Also of interest is the future of Messi. His contract with the Qatar-funded club expires at the end of the season. PSG is set to offer Messi a two-year contract, Goal.com reported. When Messi joined PSG in 2021, the two year contract had an option of an extra year. But following Messi winning the World Cup, PSG is likely to go all out to retain him.

There has also been speculation that Messi may return to Barcelona, the club which he joined at the age of 13 after he moved to Spain. A move to MSL team Inter Miami is also being talked about. The Miami team co-owned by David Beckham were close to signing a deal with Messi, multiple reports have said.

However, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was confident that the Argentine star would continue to play in their club colours.



“Kylian has just signed a new contract and Leo’s lasts at least until the end of the season. Both, but in reality, all our players are happy to play for PSG. Their most recent performances prove it, even before the World Cup… No decision on Messi’s contract will be made until next year. Club and player will do what is right and in the best interest of both parties. We are all happy right now,” Al-Khelaifi said.

However, the return to Barcelona could be an emotional one. Messi and Barcelona president Joan Laporta fell out but the relationship is on the mend, according to multiple reports. Messi who played for Barcelona for nearly two decades, had left Barcelona in tears after the club said in an official statement that it cannot ‘formalise a new contract’ because of economic and cultural obstacles’.