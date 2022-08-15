Is Aubameyang headed to Chelsea and will PSG keep their hands off Rashford?

It’s that time of the year again when football teams from all around the globe try to bolster their squads while fans salivate at the prospect of dream signings and fantasy lineups. It’s the 2022-23 transfer season and it’s turning out to be quite a rollercoaster ride. And we have more than a month to go!!! So, strap in your seatbelts as we take a look at what promises to be a tumultuous season of signings, releases and everything that goes with them.

In the last week, a lot of deals took shape while a flurry of speculations spread across the internet like wildfire. A transfer season full of more twists and turns than your average pulpy thriller, this one has kept the fans on the edge of their seats.

Chelsea mulling Aubameyang transfer

According to multiple reports, Chelsea will be looking to end Pierre Emerick Aubameyang’s brief stay at Barcelona and bring him to Stamford Bridge. The London club are still without a recognized No.9 and Thomas Tuchel will look to fill that gap with Aubameyang, who after the arrival of Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, might be surplus to requirements. Discussions have already started on the player’s side but Barcelona are yet to receive a bid for the Gabonese international. It could also hinge on a potential Juventus transfer for Memphis Depay.

Chelsea are now considering Pierre Emerick Aubameyang as potential new striker. Discussions have already started on player side, still no bid to Barcelona. 🚨🔵 #CFC He’s one of the names in Chelsea list after meeting for Sesko and other targets. #FCB pic.twitter.com/hvsqIGpYMJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2022

Juve want Depay from Barca

Italian giants Juventus are keen to land Memphis Depay from Barcelona, who like Aunameyang, is also on his way out from the Catalan giants. Barcelona will need to sell these players to balance the wages of their new signings as well as older ones. According to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus want to be fast on the Depay deal on a free transfer. Documents will be sent to the player’s lawyers soon to check the agreement and as of Friday, the talks are in an advanced stage.

Juventus want to be fast on Memphis Depay deal on a free transfer. Documents will be sent to player's lawyers soon to check the agreement – it's well advanced, as revealed on Friday. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #Juve Memphis' camp will be in contact with Barça again to discuss contract termination. pic.twitter.com/ibyHujW4zC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2022

Manchester United making progress on Rabiot deal

Manchester United are languishing at the bottom of the Premier League after a 4-0 drubbing by Brentford will need to strengthen their midfield and have targeted Juventus player Adrien Rabiot. According to a Times report, the talks are progressing with Veronique Rabiot, Adrien’s mother and agent, with a fee of “at least £15m” been agreed with Juventus. The Red Devils have also been linked with a move with Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Manchester United want to push for Adrien Rabiot as new round of talks will take place soon with his mother and agent Veronique. All parties involved are now really confident to get the deal done. 🚨🇫🇷 #MUFC Juventus are waiting as €17/18m deal has been already agreed. pic.twitter.com/ZlaCsvSu3u — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2022

The Cristiano Ronaldo saga took another turn with Inter Milan and AC Milan both turning down the opportunity to sign him, according to journalist Tancredi Palmeri. With Ronaldo getting no way out of the English club, United’s top priority Frenkie de Jong prefers Chelsea to United, according to The Telegraph, dealing another blow to the Red Devils.

BOOM! Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to Inter and Milan: rejected! — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) August 14, 2022

Marcus Rashford, meanwhile, is linked with a move to French giants Paris Saint Germain. United, however, has issued a hands off warning to PSG, according to ESPN.

Erik ten Hag on Marcus Rashford: "I've not spoken yet to Rashford about the recent reports [on PSG] but he knows I really love him". 🔴🔒 #MUFC "Marcus knows I want him to be here at Man United – so I will tell him that again!". pic.twitter.com/ip0fjAYjiD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2022

Werner leaves Chelsea, Coady joins Everton

In another instance of a player returning to their old stomping ground, German striker Timo Werner signed a four-year contract to return to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. British media said Leipzig are bringing Werner back for about 25 million pounds ($30.21 million) after Chelsea paid the Germany forward’s 45 million pounds release clause in 2020. The 26-year-old spent the largest part of his senior career at RB Leipzig between 2016-20 and is the club’s all-time top scorer with 95 goals.

A lifelong Liverpool fan Conor Coady had to settle for the blue half of Merseyside when he secured a loan move from Wolves to Everton. “It’s incredible to join Everton,” Coady, who captained Wolves for the last four years, told the Toffees’ TV channel.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“As soon as I heard the interest, from the manager (Frank Lampard) but also the Football Club itself, I really wanted to be part of it straight away. I’m over the moon to join.

Done deals this week

Timo Werner – Chelsea to RB Leipzig, £25.3m

Conor Coady – Wolves to Everton, loan

Benjamin Sesko – RB Salzburg to RB Leipzig, £20m

Mat Ryan – Real Sociedad to FC Copenhagen, undisclosed

Goncalo Guedes – Valencia to Wolves, undisclosed

Marcos Senesi – Feyenoord to Bournemouth, undisclosed

Lucas Torreira – Arsenal to Galatasaray, undisclosed

Emmanuel Dennis – Watford to Nottingham Forest, £20m

Issa Diop – West Ham to Fulham, £15m

Mikkel Damsgaard – Sampdoria to Brentford, £16.7m

Malang Sarr – Chelsea to Monaco, loan

Alexis Sanchez – Inter Milan to Marseille, free

Amadou Onana – Lille to Everton, £33.5m

Joel Robles – Real Betis to Leeds, free

Cyriel Dessers – Genk to Cremonese, undisclosed

Cheikhou Kouyate – Unattached to Nottingham Forest

Filip Kostic – Eintracht Frankfurt to Juventus, £10.2m

Nicky Hogarth – Nottingham Forest to Falkirk, loan

Nikola Vlasic – West Ham to Torino, loan

Pablo Mari – Arsenal to AC Monza, loan