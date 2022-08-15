Is Aubameyang headed to Chelsea and will PSG keep their hands off Rashford?

August 15, 2022 12:14:46 pm
It’s that time of the year again when football teams from all around the globe try to bolster their squads while fans salivate at the prospect of dream signings and fantasy lineups. It’s the 2022-23 transfer season and it’s turning out to be quite a rollercoaster ride. And we have more than a month to go!!! So, strap in your seatbelts as we take a look at what promises to be a tumultuous season of signings, releases and everything that goes with them.
In the last week, a lot of deals took shape while a flurry of speculations spread across the internet like wildfire. A transfer season full of more twists and turns than your average pulpy thriller, this one has kept the fans on the edge of their seats.
Chelsea mulling Aubameyang transfer
According to multiple reports, Chelsea will be looking to end Pierre Emerick Aubameyang’s brief stay at Barcelona and bring him to Stamford Bridge. The London club are still without a recognized No.9 and Thomas Tuchel will look to fill that gap with Aubameyang, who after the arrival of Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, might be surplus to requirements. Discussions have already started on the player’s side but Barcelona are yet to receive a bid for the Gabonese international. It could also hinge on a potential Juventus transfer for Memphis Depay.
Chelsea are now considering Pierre Emerick Aubameyang as potential new striker. Discussions have already started on player side, still no bid to Barcelona. 🚨🔵 #CFC
He’s one of the names in Chelsea list after meeting for Sesko and other targets. #FCB pic.twitter.com/hvsqIGpYMJ
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2022
Juve want Depay from Barca
Italian giants Juventus are keen to land Memphis Depay from Barcelona, who like Aunameyang, is also on his way out from the Catalan giants. Barcelona will need to sell these players to balance the wages of their new signings as well as older ones. According to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus want to be fast on the Depay deal on a free transfer. Documents will be sent to the player’s lawyers soon to check the agreement and as of Friday, the talks are in an advanced stage.
Juventus want to be fast on Memphis Depay deal on a free transfer. Documents will be sent to player's lawyers soon to check the agreement – it's well advanced, as revealed on Friday. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #Juve
Memphis' camp will be in contact with Barça again to discuss contract termination. pic.twitter.com/ibyHujW4zC
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2022
Manchester United making progress on Rabiot deal
Manchester United are languishing at the bottom of the Premier League after a 4-0 drubbing by Brentford will need to strengthen their midfield and have targeted Juventus player Adrien Rabiot. According to a Times report, the talks are progressing with Veronique Rabiot, Adrien’s mother and agent, with a fee of “at least £15m” been agreed with Juventus. The Red Devils have also been linked with a move with Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.
Manchester United want to push for Adrien Rabiot as new round of talks will take place soon with his mother and agent Veronique. All parties involved are now really confident to get the deal done. 🚨🇫🇷 #MUFC
Juventus are waiting as €17/18m deal has been already agreed. pic.twitter.com/ZlaCsvSu3u
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2022
<
The Cristiano Ronaldo saga took another turn with Inter Milan and AC Milan both turning down the opportunity to sign him, according to journalist Tancredi Palmeri. With Ronaldo getting no way out of the English club, United’s top priority Frenkie de Jong prefers Chelsea to United, according to The Telegraph, dealing another blow to the Red Devils.
BOOM!
Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to Inter and Milan: rejected!
— Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) August 14, 2022
<
Marcus Rashford, meanwhile, is linked with a move to French giants Paris Saint Germain. United, however, has issued a hands off warning to PSG, according to ESPN.
Erik ten Hag on Marcus Rashford: "I've not spoken yet to Rashford about the recent reports [on PSG] but he knows I really love him". 🔴🔒 #MUFC
"Marcus knows I want him to be here at Man United – so I will tell him that again!". pic.twitter.com/ip0fjAYjiD
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2022
Werner leaves Chelsea, Coady joins Everton
In another instance of a player returning to their old stomping ground, German striker Timo Werner signed a four-year contract to return to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. British media said Leipzig are bringing Werner back for about 25 million pounds ($30.21 million) after Chelsea paid the Germany forward’s 45 million pounds release clause in 2020. The 26-year-old spent the largest part of his senior career at RB Leipzig between 2016-20 and is the club’s all-time top scorer with 95 goals.
Hello again, @RBLeipzig! TW11 is back ✍️😅 pic.twitter.com/uS1i5S322g
— Timo Werner (@TimoWerner) August 9, 2022
A lifelong Liverpool fan Conor Coady had to settle for the blue half of Merseyside when he secured a loan move from Wolves to Everton. “It’s incredible to join Everton,” Coady, who captained Wolves for the last four years, told the Toffees’ TV channel.
Welcome to Everton, Conor Coady! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/GBCmKgtAwr
— Everton (@Everton) August 8, 2022
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
“As soon as I heard the interest, from the manager (Frank Lampard) but also the Football Club itself, I really wanted to be part of it straight away. I’m over the moon to join.
Done deals this week
Timo Werner – Chelsea to RB Leipzig, £25.3m
Conor Coady – Wolves to Everton, loan
Benjamin Sesko – RB Salzburg to RB Leipzig, £20m
Mat Ryan – Real Sociedad to FC Copenhagen, undisclosed
Goncalo Guedes – Valencia to Wolves, undisclosed
Marcos Senesi – Feyenoord to Bournemouth, undisclosed
Lucas Torreira – Arsenal to Galatasaray, undisclosed
Emmanuel Dennis – Watford to Nottingham Forest, £20m
Issa Diop – West Ham to Fulham, £15m
Mikkel Damsgaard – Sampdoria to Brentford, £16.7m
Malang Sarr – Chelsea to Monaco, loan
Alexis Sanchez – Inter Milan to Marseille, free
Amadou Onana – Lille to Everton, £33.5m
Joel Robles – Real Betis to Leeds, free
Cyriel Dessers – Genk to Cremonese, undisclosed
Cheikhou Kouyate – Unattached to Nottingham Forest
Filip Kostic – Eintracht Frankfurt to Juventus, £10.2m
Nicky Hogarth – Nottingham Forest to Falkirk, loan
Nikola Vlasic – West Ham to Torino, loan
Subscriber Only Stories
Pablo Mari – Arsenal to AC Monza, loan
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'Panch pran', fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi's address
'India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood'
Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homesPremium
Latest News
Is Aubameyang headed to Chelsea and will PSG keep their hands off Rashford?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan stresses on federal principles, local self governments in his Independence Day speech
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
Scrapping use-by dates could prevent huge amounts of food waste – here’s what else could help
SuperGaming’s Indus Battle Royale teaser goes live, pre-registrations to start later this year
Independence Day special: The Raj Era Cricket vs Polo fight, featuring Mahatma Gandhi, and also Jerry Seinfeld
Man with knife cannot silence man with pen: New York State Governor Kathy Hochul on attack on Rushdie
US Congress members meet Taiwan leader amid China anger
Jr NTR among Variety’s Oscars best actor prediction for Komaram Bheem role in SS Rajamoul’s RRR, Ram Charan missing from the list
Salman Rushdie’s ‘feisty and defiant’ humour remains intact, says son
When Salman Khan predicted his ‘Tiger Jodi’ with Katrina Kaif would go a long way: 10 years of Ek Tha Tiger
Police: Man drives into fundraiser crowd, then kills mother