ISL 2018, Delhi Dynamos vs Mumbai City: Mumbai come from behind to beat Delhi 4-2 at home

Mumbai pulled off yet another victory over Delhi in a six-goal thriller on Monday. In a match which swung both ways, it was Delhi who took the lead with an early goal courtesy of an own goal by Sauvik Chakrabarti. However, it all changed in the second half when Rafael Bastos’s spot-kick levelled the score. But once again another own goal bu Crespi helped Delhi take the lead before Zuiverloon’s tied it at 2-2. But from thereon Mumbai took command and pumped in two more to win the match by a margin of 4-2
Delhi Dynamos remain at the bottom of the ISL table with four points from their first ten matches. They are yet to win a single game and they have just four draws to show.
Full time!
4 minutes have been given as stoppage time. But Delhi cannot change the scoreline. Full time! Mumbai pulls off yet another victory over Delhi in a six-goal thriller. DEL 2-4 MUM
GOAL!
Paulo Machado finds space in the box and scores for Mumbai. Already 6 goals in the match. Will there be more? For Delhi, it's a long road ahead. DEL 2-4 MUM
69' GOAL!
Mumbai have the lead again. Raynier Fernandes slots it home with a fine touch. This match has become a goal fest. DEL 2-3 MUM
Goals Galore
So firs Marti Crespi heads the ball into his own net. Seconds later Delhi equalise with Gianni Zuiverloon's header. And just like that, the game has exploded into life. DEL 2-2 MUM
Second Half resumes
Second Half resumes and we have a goal. Rafael Bastos's spot kick has levelled the scoreline and now both teams are on the charge. DEL 1-1 MUM
Halftime!
Halftime! 2 minutes of added time comes to an end and no change in the scoreline. DEL 1-0 MUM
30'
After half an hour it has been the hosts Delhi Dynamos who have dominated proceedings. Meanwhile, Adria Carmona missess a chance as he shoots well wide off target. DEL 1-0 MUM
17' NEARLY TWO
Delhi missed a chance to double their lead. Lallianzuala Chhangte finds Nandhakumar Seth inside the box. Seth takes an attempt from the left side, but his shot sails over the crossbar.
5' GOAL!
Delhi have an early lead courtesy of an own goal from Mumbai's Sauvik Chakrabarti. It was Chhangte who slipped in a cross from the left flank but a wicked deflection took it into the goal. DEL 1-0 MUM
KICK OFF!
Pre-match rituals and national anthems are done with. Both the teams are ready on the pitch. Pritam Kotal wins the toss and Delhi will attack from left to right in the first half. Let's Play!
Mumbai City - Playing XI
Amrinder Singh (G), Arnold Issoko, Joyner Lourenco, Subhasish Bose, Lucian Goian, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Milan Singh, Sehnaj Singh, Modou Sougou, Paulo Machado (C), Rafael Bastos.
Delhi Dynamos - Playing XI
Albino Gomes (G), Pritam Kotal (C), Narayan Das, Marti Crespi, Gianni Zuiverloon, Nandhakumar Sekar, Adria Carmona, Rene Mihelic, Marcos Tebar, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bikramjit Singh.
Hello and Welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Delhi Dynamos vs Mumbai City from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi. Delhi Dynamos and Mumbai City have faced each other nine times out of which Delhi have won two matches while Mumbai have won on four occasions. Who will win tonight’s encounter? Stay tuned for live updates.