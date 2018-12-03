ISL 2018, Delhi Dynamos vs Mumbai City: Mumbai come from behind to beat Delhi 4-2 at home

Mumbai pulled off yet another victory over Delhi in a six-goal thriller on Monday. In a match which swung both ways, it was Delhi who took the lead with an early goal courtesy of an own goal by Sauvik Chakrabarti. However, it all changed in the second half when Rafael Bastos’s spot-kick levelled the score. But once again another own goal bu Crespi helped Delhi take the lead before Zuiverloon’s tied it at 2-2. But from thereon Mumbai took command and pumped in two more to win the match by a margin of 4-2

Delhi Dynamos remain at the bottom of the ISL table with four points from their first ten matches. They are yet to win a single game and they have just four draws to show.