Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Irish airline Ryanair lands in hot soup with English fans for taking dig at ENG’s WC elimination

The airline took to Twitter with a photo of a departures gate and the caption which read “They’re coming home.” It was paired with a departure sign reading “South Gate,” a not so subtle dig at England coach Gareth Southgate.

England's Harry Kane is surrounded by team mates after the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and France, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Irish airline Ryanair has landed itself in hot water among the English fans after their tongue in cheek tweet about England’s World Cup exit against France.

After a fair bit of backlash from fans, the airline then followed up the initial tweets with a gif of a football flying over a flying plane, a jibe at Harry Kane’s missed penalty that cost England the win. They captioned the post with, “Meanwhile somewhere over the Alps #EnglandVsFrance”

“That’s lousy. Did the penalty shot nearly hit one of your planes?” a follower asked. “Almost did,” Ryanair responded, according to the Sunday World.

Kane’s penalty chance came in the 84th minute and with England trailing 2-1 against the defending champions from France. It was the chance to get back on even terms, exactly 30 minutes after Kane had scored from that same penalty spot to make it 1-1.

The match ended 2-1, with France back in the semifinals and England gone — the team’s earliest elimination from a major football tournament since the 2016 Euros.

In Qatar, Kane started all five matches and scored two goals. The first came against Senegal in the round of 16. The second on Saturday was Kane’s 53rd goal for England, moving him into a tie with Wayne Rooney for the most goals scored for the national team.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-12-2022 at 07:14:10 pm
