Ireland Head coach on spitting incident during game against Israel: ‘…not going to comment’

Israel faced Ireland in the UEFA Nations League, and tempers ran high between the two sides yet again. This is the second time both teams have faced each other in a fortnight. The Irish media reported that one of the Israeli players spat on the Ireland coach, Damien Doyle, during the half-time whistle.

Asked about the spitting incident at the post-match news conference, Icelandic football manager Heimir Hallgrimsson declined to provide details. “I was there. I’m not going to comment. It’s something a disciplinary committee will look at,” he told reporters.

Israel coach Ran Ben-Shimon said he had already left the sideline and did not see what happened. “Halftime, I was in the dressing room, in my room with my ⁠staff; I didn’t see anything. When I’m going to see and check, I will get ⁠back to you with the answer,” he told reporters.