Iran women’s football team returns home after AFC Asian Cup campaign

Iran players react during their national anthem ahead of the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between Iran and the Philippines in Robina, Australia, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (Dave Hunt/AAP Image via AP)

After plenty of drama, most members of the Iranian national women’s football team returned home from Australia, where they were competing in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup. There were some players from the side who had initially sought asylum in Australia, before most of that group reversed their decision.

Currently, two Iranian female players—Fatemeh Pasandideh and Atefeh Ramezanisadeh—have opted to take up Australia’s asylum offer and will remain in Australia. Both players are training with the Brisbane Roar club.

Iranian media organisations beamed footage of the players entering Iran after landing in Turkey and taking a bus to the border. They were greeted by officials at the border, according to a report on The Associated Press news agency.