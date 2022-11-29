scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Iran will torture football players families if they do not ‘behave’: Report

Iran would take the path of “violence and torture” to the families of the players if they do not “behave” in their game against the United States Men's national team on Tuesday reports CNN.

Iran players during National anthem against Wales.(Reuters)

Iran football players have been threatened by their own country. They would take the path of “violence and torture” to the families of the players if they do not “behave” in their game against the United States Men’s national team on Tuesday, reports CNN.

Quoting its sources, CNN reported that Iran has a “large number” of security watching the players whilst their stay in Qatar.

As per the report, Iran coach Carlos Queiroz met with Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps officers amid the threats. However, it is unclear exactly what the meeting was about.

Read |Iran football players refuse to sing national anthem in World Cup match against England

Before their opening World Cup game against England, Iran players refused to sing the national anthems before the game.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votesPremium
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votes
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner optionsPremium
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner options
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...Premium
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...Premium
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...

According to the CNN’s report, the players were first offered “presents and cars” before the England game however, resent to threats. The players started singing the National anthem from the Wales game.

Read |Iran players resume singing of national anthem at World Cup match

“A false sense of support and favour among fans,” CNN’s source said and he further added that there would be more actors for their upcoming clash against the USA.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The Iran national team is showing there with protesters in Iran who were protesting against the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who succumbed to her injuries sustained in police custody after wearing her headscarf improperly. Since September, around 450 people have been killed and more than 1,800 have been detained for protesting, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-11-2022 at 01:00:26 pm
Next Story

Central Railway looks to widen Dadar platform 5, decongest platform 4 through double discharge

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 29: Latest News
close