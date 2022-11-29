Iran will torture football players families if they do not ‘behave’: Report

Iran football players have been threatened by their own country. They would take the path of “violence and torture” to the families of the players if they do not “behave” in their game against the United States Men’s national team on Tuesday, reports CNN.

Quoting its sources, CNN reported that Iran has a “large number” of security watching the players whilst their stay in Qatar.

As per the report, Iran coach Carlos Queiroz met with Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps officers amid the threats. However, it is unclear exactly what the meeting was about.

Read | Iran football players refuse to sing national anthem in World Cup match against England

Before their opening World Cup game against England, Iran players refused to sing the national anthems before the game.

According to the CNN’s report, the players were first offered “presents and cars” before the England game however, resent to threats. The players started singing the National anthem from the Wales game.

Read | Iran players resume singing of national anthem at World Cup match

“A false sense of support and favour among fans,” CNN’s source said and he further added that there would be more actors for their upcoming clash against the USA.

The Iran national team is showing there with protesters in Iran who were protesting against the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who succumbed to her injuries sustained in police custody after wearing her headscarf improperly. Since September, around 450 people have been killed and more than 1,800 have been detained for protesting, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran.