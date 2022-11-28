scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

Iran want FIFA to ban USA for 10 games for showing flag without Islamic republic emblem

A now-deleted graphic of the Group B standings posted on Saturday across U.S. Soccer’s official Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts displayed the Iranian flag only bearing its green, white and red colours.

Iran fans inside the stadium (Reuters).

Responding to the United States temporarily displaying Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic as a show of solidarity with protesters in Iran, the Iranian Football Federation have responded with a complaint to FIFA, demanding a 10 game suspension.

“According to section 13 of Fifa rules, any person who offends the dignity or integrity of a country, a person or group of people shall be sanctioned with a suspension lasting at least 10 matches or a specific period, or any other appropriate disciplinary measure,” the Iran FA said.

The intent of the posts was to show “support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights”, U.S. Soccer media officer Michael Kammarman said in a press conference on Sunday.

“We didn’t know anything about the posts but we are supporters of women’s rights, we always have been,” U.S. defender Walker Zimmerman said. “We’re focused a lot on Tuesday and the sporting side as well… but at the same time we’re firm believers in women’s rights and support them. And we know that it’s a lot of difficulties and a lot of heartbreak and in a very disturbing time.”

The USA and Iran men’s national teams are currently part of Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and are scheduled to face each other on Wednesday, November 30 in a must win.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 01:02:49 am
