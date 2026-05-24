Iran football team shifts World Cup training base from USA to Mexico

Iran are scheduled to play all their three Group G games in the US. (Reuters Photo)

On a day that US President Donald Trump said that they had “largely negotiated” a deal with Iran on the ongoing war, the Iranian football federation has said that they will move their training base for the upcoming FIFA World Cup to Mexico. The Iranian football team was initially supposed to have their training based in Tucson, Arizona, but will now be based out of Tijuana, Mexico, according to Mehdi Taj, the president of the Iran Football Federation.

Taj made the announcement late on Saturday in a statement and also claimed that the global governing body of football, FIFA, had given its blessings for the move. FIFA, however, is yet to announce that it was okay with the move.