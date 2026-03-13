‘No one can exclude Iran’s national team from the World Cup’: Iran football team slaps back at Donald Trump’s recent ‘life and safety’ comments

Irans's players pose for a team photo before an Asian group A qualifying soccer match against North Korea for the 2026 World Cup, June 10, 2025, at Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, file)

After US president Donald Trump said on Thursday he did not think it would be “appropriate” for the Iranian football team to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by the United States for their own life and safety’, the Iran football team posted their response on their Instagram account.

“The World Cup is a historic and international event and its governing body is FIFA – not any individual, country. Certainly, no one can exclude Iran’s national team from the World Cup; the only country that could be excluded is one that merely carries the title of host’ yet lacks the ability to provide security for the teams participating in this global event,” the football team said on its Instagram story.