scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 17, 2022

Iran reinstates national soccer team coach fired 6 days ago

With Skocic now remaining in the job, the federation has appealed for unity.

By: AP |
July 17, 2022 7:44:38 pm
The outcome of the meeting is that Dragan Skocic is the head coach of Iran’s national team and will continue to be so. (File)

Just six days after dismissing Dragan Skocic as head coach, an Iranian Football Federation (IFF) spokesman announced Sunday that the Croatian will lead Iran into November’s World Cup after all.

In the latest episode of a chaotic build-up to Group B games against England, the United States and Wales, Ehsan Osuli said after a meeting of the IFF board of directors that there had been a change of heart.

“The outcome of the meeting is that Dragan Skocic is the head coach of Iran’s national team and will continue to be so,” Osuli said. “He has a contract until the end of the 2023 Asian Cup.”

The federation voted to fire Skocic, who took the job in early 2020, on July 11 after a friendly defeat to Algeria in June and reports of divisions in the team.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Get inspired — Why did Pranab Mukherjee feel bureaucracy was both relevan...Premium
Get inspired — Why did Pranab Mukherjee feel bureaucracy was both relevan...
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation normsPremium
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation norms
Culture ministry journal dedicates its latest issue to Savarkar: His plac...Premium
Culture ministry journal dedicates its latest issue to Savarkar: His plac...
Tavleen Singh writes: Bad days for dynastiesPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Bad days for dynasties

Local coaches such as Ali Daei, Javad Nekounam, Amir Ghalenoi and Afshin Ghotbi had been shortlisted to lead Iran past the group stage in its sixth World Cup appearance.

With Skocic now remaining in the job, the federation has appealed for unity.

“We ask that the national team players, the media, ex-players and everyone unite for the common goal to elevate the name of Iran,” Osuli added.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India hammer England by 10 wickets, Bumrah stars with 6/19
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 17: Latest News