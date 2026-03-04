Iran player Sara Didar holds back tears responding to a war-related question at Women’s Asian Cup

Iran's Sara Didar attempts to control the ball during the Women's Asia Cup soccer match between Iran and South Korea on the Gold Coast, Australia, Monday, March 2, 2026. (Dave Hunt/AAPImage via AP)

Sara Didar choked back tears as she shared the concerns of the Iranian soccer team for their families and loved ones at home amid the war while they’re in Australia contesting the Women’s Asian Cup.

“Obviously we’re all concerned and we’re sad at what has happened to Iran and our families in Iran,” Didar said in comments translated into English during a news conference Wednesday on the eve of a Group A game against Australia.

“I really hope for our country to have good news ahead. And I hope that my country will be strongly alive.”

The 21-year-old striker was part of the squad that stood in silence as the Iran anthem played at the Gold Coast Stadium before their opening loss to South Korea on Monday.