Iran team permitted on US soil only on days of their World Cup matches: Report

The Iran football team will be allowed to take part in the World Cup matches in US soil on the condition that the unit will only be allowed to set foot in America from the morning of their scheduled matches and will have to leave the country immediately after the final whistle is blown, according to a report by the Mirror as per Goal.com.

“We can enter in the morning and we must leave the same day,” Iran’s ambassador to Mexico Abolfazl Pasandideh said, as per the report. The mandate was due to the situation created by the war between the two countries.