Iran not to participate in FIFA World Cup 2026, says sports minister

Iran's participation in the upcoming FIFA 2026 football World Cup is doubtful after USA and Israel engaged with them through air strikes. (FILE PHOTO: Reuters)

Iran cannot participate in the 2026 World Cup after co-host the United States launched airstrikes against the country alongside Israel, killing its leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, sports minister Ahmad Donyamali said on Wednesday.

The United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran nearly two weeks ago, killing the Islamic Republic’s supreme leader, leading to a region-wide conflict in the Gulf.

“Considering that this corrupt ⁠regime ​has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup,” the minister told state television.

The 48-team World Cup will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.