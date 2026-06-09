Why Iran footballers were wearing #168 badges during travel to FIFA World Cup

Iran's Alireza Jahanbakhsh smiles as he arrives with his teammates for the World Cup soccer tournament in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, June 7, 2026. (AP Photo)

After a lengthy journey, when the Iran football team landed in Mexico’s Tijuana, little lapel badges — bearing the word ‘#168’ — that the players wore on their suits stood out. For, the hashtag commemorated the number of children killed at an elementary school on the first day of the US-Iran conflict, as per the Iranian foreign ministry.

While FIFA has strict rules about political displays, wearing the #168 pin badge outside of a game setting is in a grey area. FIFA rules stipulate that “equipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images” or players and/or the team may be sanctioned by the competition organiser or FIFA.