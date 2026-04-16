Iran football team coming to USA ‘for sure’ to play in World Cup, says FIFA President Gianni Infantino

President Donald Trump is presented with the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize by FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw at the Kennedy Center. (AP Photo)

Iran and the USA may not yet be close to a peace deal but FIFA President Gianni Infantino is convinced that the Iranian football team will be travelling to the USA in a couple of months to play in the FIFA World Cup that the US is co-hosting with Canada and Mexico.

Infantino has said that Iran will “for sure” play in the World Cup, despite the war between Iran and the USA since Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a US-Israeli strike in Tehran on February 28.

Iran are scheduled to play two of their group-stage games in California’s Inglewood with their third game to be played in Seattle.