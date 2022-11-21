Iran football players refuse to sing national anthem in World Cup match against England

The Iranian football team players refused to sing their national anthem against England in their World Cup group stage match on Monday.

Asia’s top ranked team has head into the tournament amid a backdrop of mass protests against the regime at home, following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in September, after she was arrested for allegedly wearing her headscarf inappropriately.

Earlier, Iran captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh has refused to confirm whether his side will sing the national anthem ahead of Monday’s match against England.

#BREAKING: Iran national team players choose not to sing national anthem at World Cup match; some of the Iranian crowed booing their own national anthem pic.twitter.com/RYPvgHMNUi — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 21, 2022

Iran’s players have previously shown support for the demonstrations, covering the country’s symbols with black jackets during a friendly this year, while some have chosen to not celebrate goals.

Iranian national sides in other sports have refused to sing the national anthem at recent events, and while Jahanbakhsh had said the team have discussed the issue, he did not confirm what, if any, protest they have planned.