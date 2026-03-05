Iran conflict fallout: Airspace shut, Iraq’s FIFA World Cup playoff in doubt

The Iraq Football Association is holding urgent discussions with FIFA after major travel disruptions cast doubt over Iraq’s participation in the intercontinental FIFA World Cup playoffs scheduled to take place in Monterrey, Mexico later this month, according to the Guardian.
Officials from the federation have been scrambling for solutions after receiving notification from Iraqi Airways and the country’s transportation ministry that Iraqi airspace will remain shut for at least four weeks. The closure means roughly 40 percent of the national team squad currently cannot travel to join preparations or reach the playoff venue.
Head coach Graham Arnold is also affected by the disruption and remains stranded in Dubai. The only possible alternative for players inside Iraq would be a lengthy road trip of about 25 hours from Baghdad into Turkey through the country’s northern region. However, that route is considered potentially unsafe and may not be used.
Complicating matters further, several members of the Iraqi squad and staff are still waiting for travel visas to enter Mexico or the United States. The team had planned to hold a preparatory training camp in Houston before the playoff match. Visa processing has become uncertain because many diplomatic missions across the Middle East have shut down after the outbreak of war between the United States and Iran. Even if Iraqi airspace reopens in time, officials fear that pending visa applications may not be approved quickly enough for the team to travel.
Despite the logistical turmoil, Iraq have already secured a place in one of the final matches of the six-team playoff tournament, which will award two remaining places at the World Cup. They are scheduled to face the winner of the match between Bolivia and Suriname on March 31 in Monterrey.
Iraq could also become a potential replacement should neighbouring Iran withdraw from the tournament, as they are the next highest-ranked side from the Asian Football Confederation qualifying pathway.
While FIFA has reportedly indicated that the playoff will proceed as planned, the situation has become increasingly complicated following confirmation of the prolonged airspace shutdown.
A source close to the Iraqi team told the Guardian: “We’re scattered around the world at the moment, and just trying to prepare as best we can. We have to plan as if the game is going ahead, but that doesn’t seem likely at the moment. We’re talking to Fifa, who want the game to take place, but there are lots of obstacles to overcome. At some point soon they will have to make a decision.”
In a brief statement, the Iraq Football Association said it remains in “constant communication with FIFA regarding the arrangements for our national team’s participation” in the upcoming playoff.