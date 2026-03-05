Iran conflict fallout: Airspace shut, Iraq’s FIFA World Cup playoff in doubt

Officials from the federation have been scrambling for solutions after Iraq’s transportation ministry said that Iraqi airspace will remain shut for at least four weeks. (Reuters Photo)

The Iraq Football Association is holding urgent discussions with FIFA after major travel disruptions cast doubt over Iraq’s participation in the intercontinental FIFA World Cup playoffs scheduled to take place in Monterrey, Mexico later this month, according to the Guardian.

Officials from the federation have been scrambling for solutions after receiving notification from Iraqi Airways and the country’s transportation ministry that Iraqi airspace will remain shut for at least four weeks. The closure means roughly 40 percent of the national team squad currently cannot travel to join preparations or reach the playoff venue.

Head coach Graham Arnold is also affected by the disruption and remains stranded in Dubai. The only possible alternative for players inside Iraq would be a lengthy road trip of about 25 hours from Baghdad into Turkey through the country’s northern region. However, that route is considered potentially unsafe and may not be used.